Cardinals 2, Cubs 0
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Pujols drilled the two-run pinch-hit shot off of reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).
A future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time list.
Yankees 2, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and New York stopped Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep.
Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.
Frankie Montas (5-11) allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay.
Braves 7, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings against Miami, Marcell Ozuna homered and Atlanta won its fifth straight game.
The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of 25 to move a season-high 33 games over .500. They are within one game of first place in the NL East.
Fried (13-5) didn’t allow a baserunner, retiring 12 in a row, until Nick Fortes walked to begin the fifth.
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Toronto edged Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.
Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 to maintain their hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.
Athletics 5, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and Oakland stalled Baltimore’s playoff surge.
The Orioles fell 2½ games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Martínez (4-3) was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 28, for his fourth stint with Oakland this year. He finished with four strikeouts and two walks and retired 10 consecutive batters.
Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start to lead Arizona Diamondbacks over Milwaukee.
Gallen (11-2) extended his scoreless streak to 41.1 innings, allowing two singles and a walk in seven innings. It was his sixth straight start without allowing a run, tying Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988) and Zack Greinke (2015).
Nationals 7, Mets 1
NEW YORK — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year in Washington’s victory over New York.
The last-place Nationals took two of three in the series.
Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas.
Twins 5, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again.
Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman’s wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.
Correa connected in the fifth, hitting a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito (10-9) for his 16th homer.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 2
BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and Boston completed a four-game sweep over Texas.
The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.
Royals 3, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Bobby Witt Jr.’s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and Kansas City edged Detroit.
MJ Melendez scored a run and drove in another while Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored a run. Witt reached base three times.
Reds 10, Rockies 0, Game 2
Rockies 8, Reds 4, Game 1
CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement in the nightcap and Cincinnati split a doubleheader with Colorado.
Aquino entered as the designated hitter in the fifth after Jonathan India fouled a pitch of his right foot and was removed.
India went 0 for 3, ending his career-best hitting streak at 16 games.
In the opener, Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Rockies.
Giants 5, Phillies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón reached the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career and Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep and sent Philadelphia to its sixth loss in seven games.
Rookie Bryce Johnson, who got his first major league hit and RBI earlier in the game, drew a leadoff walk in the ninth for the Giants. David Robertson (3-2) struck out the next two batters before Flores hit his 17th home run.
Mariners 6, Guardians 3 (11)
CLEVELAND — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and Seattle beat slumping Cleveland for its seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.
With one out, Crawford bounced a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.