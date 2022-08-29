Astros 3, Orioles 1
HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort.
Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row.
It was the shortest outing of the season for Verlander, one of the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award. Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander was going in for imaging today.
Cardinals 6, Braves 3
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and St. Louis rallied past Atlanta.
Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi.
The Cardinals, who have won 12 of 15, stayed six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Mariners 4, Guardians 0
SEATTLE — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings for Seattle, and Dylan Moore and Ty France homered.
Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory.
The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota.
Athletics 4, Yankees 1
OAKLAND — Minor league call-up Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and the Athletics shut down the powerful Yankees for a second straight game.
One night after the vaunted Yankees lineup managed one hit in 11 innings against Adam Oller and the Oakland bullpen, New York wasn’t much better against another starter who entered the game with an ERA above 6.00.
Royals 15, Padres 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, sending the Royals to the victory.
Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth.
Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall. Jonathan Heasley (2-7) got his first win since June 10.
Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs for San Diego, which had won four of six. Juan Soto also connected for his third homer with the Padres.
Rockies 1, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win.
Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012.
Colorado avoided a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders.
Rays 12, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep.
Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs. David Peralta had three hits for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight.
J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero homered for the Red Sox.
Pirates 5, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Pittsburgh’s Roansy Contreras struck out seven over five innings.
The Pirates stopped a seven-game slide and snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.
The Pirates became the second team this season to hit three triples in a game. It was the first time they had accomplished that feat since May 25, 2018.
Tigers 9, Rangers 8
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak.
García’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore.
Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning.
Twins 8, Giants 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Cave homered and drove in four runs, and the Twins beat the Giants to finish a three-game sweep.
Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth.
The Twins have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central.
Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling White Sox.
Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019. Noé Ramirez (5-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Ian Kennedy got three outs for his ninth save.
Brewers 9, Cubs 7
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game, leading Milwaukee to the victory.
Garrett Mitchell, one of the Brewers’ top prospects, drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer. Eric Lauer (10-5) worked five innings for the win, and Devin Williams got three outs for his ninth save.
Nationals 3, Reds 2
WASHINGTON — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory.
Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators.
Stuart Fairchild homered for Cincinnati, which was trying for a weekend sweep. Nick Lodolo (3-5) permitted three runs and five hits in seven innings.
Ildemaro Vargas hit a tiebreaking solo homer for the Nationals in the fifth. Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.
