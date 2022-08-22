White Sox at Guardians, ppd. (rain)
CLEVELAND — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain.
The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, a mutual off-day, at Progressive Field.
It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2
NEW YORK — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jay to avoid a four-game sweep.
The AL East-leading Yankees won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto.
Anthony Rizzo scored on a throwing error by Toronto left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr in the first. and DJ LeMahieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth.
Mets 10, Phillies 9
PHILADELPHIA — Reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past Philadelphia.
Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders, who took three of four in the series.
Fisher, who a year ago was working in a bank, allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two.
Astros 5, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by his home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and Houston beat the Braves to avoid a three-game sweep.
José Urquidy (12-4) gave up two runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out six in seven innings for the AL-leading Astros.
The Braves started Ozuna in left field, and the embattled left fielder was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning. It was Ozuna’s first appearance on the field since his arrest.
Cardinals 6, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping St. Louis stretch its winning streak to seven games.
Trailing 4-3, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh after pinch-hitter Albert Pujols singled off Joe Mantiply (1-4) and Kevin Ginkel hit Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch. Arenado, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning, lined a single to right-center to put St. Louis up 5-4.
Rays 3, Royals 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, leading Tampa Bay past Kansas City.
The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
Kansas City right-hander Zack Greinke was lifted after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings. Jose Cuas (2-2) started the fifth and took the loss.
Rangers 7, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout for Texas.
Semien drove in three runs as the Rangers won for the third time in four games. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors.
Brewers 5, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Keston Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and Milwaukee beat Chicago to salvage the finale of the weekend series.
Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four.
Brent Suter (5-3) got four outs for the win on manager Craig Counsell’s 52nd birthday.
Giants 9, Rockies 8 (11)
DENVER — Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, Evan Longoria had a grand slam among his three hits and San Francisco averted a series sweep.
Elehuris Montero homered for the third time in three games for Colorado. Randal Grichuk and Brian Serven also homered.
The Rockies came back from three- and two-run deficits late to tie it, before the Giants finally prevailed when LaMonte Wade Jr. opened the 11th with a sacrifice bunt off Jake Bird (1-4) to advance automatic runner Mike Yastrzemski to third.
Athletics 5, Mariners 3
OAKLAND — Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after an 81-game drought in a win over Seattle.
No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A.
JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings.
Reds 9, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times in Cincinnati’s win over Pittsburgh.
Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four at bats, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth.
Padres 2, Nationals 1
SAN DIEGO — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings as San Diego beat Washington to earn a series split.
Manaea (7-6) scattered five hits and allowed one run, a solo homer by Nelson Cruz in the fourth, for his first win since July 31. Nick Martinez earning his fifth save.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 3
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jorge Mateo lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the eighth inning, driving in three runs and sparking the Baltimore Orioles to a win over the Boston Red Sox in front of hundreds of cheering Little League World Series players from around the world.
Mateo kept the Orioles 2½ games behind in the race for the final AL wild-card spot, and Baltimore won the fifth MLB Little League Classic in front of former President George W. Bush and a sellout crowd of 2,467 fans at historic Bowman Field.
Bush shook hands with Orioles and Red Sox players and went into the stands to meet Little Leaguers and their families.
