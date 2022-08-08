Cardinals 12, Yankees 9
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.
St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.
DJ LeMahieu homered and Aaron Judge had four RBIs for the AL-leading Yankees, who have lost five in a row.
Mets 5, Braves 2
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching New York past Atlanta for its 12th victory in 14 games.
Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets matched a franchise record with 19 strikeouts. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6½ games over the defending World Series champions.
Blue Jays 3, Twins 2 (10)
MINNEAPOLIS — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead Toronto past Minnesota to split their four-game series.
Merrifield was originally called out at the plate trying to score the go-ahead run, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield. Replay officials ruled Sanchez did not leave a clear lane to the plate for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home. The out would have ended the inning.
Phillies 13, Nationals 1
PHILADELPHIA — Darick Hall homered twice, Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run shot and Philadelphia finished a four-game sweep of Washington.
Aaron Nola (8-8) allowed one run in six innings to put the Phillies 12 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018.
Hall had a pair of solo homers against starter Cory Abbott (0-1).
Rays 7, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning to lead Tampa Bay over Detroit.
With the game scoreless, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6) and went to third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang. Soto also walked Diaz to make it 2-0.
Pirates 8, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and Pittsburgh snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.
The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate.
Marlins 3, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as Miami blanked Chicago to prevent a three-game sweep.
Yan Gomes singled with two outs in the fifth off Luzardo (3-4). Nick Madrigal’s leadoff single in the ninth against Tanner Scott was Chicago’s only other hit.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4
PHOENIX — Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run on a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and Arizona rallied to beat Colorado.
The Diamondbacks trailed 4-2 in the sixth inning but Emmanuel Rivera — added in a deal with Kansas City at the trade deadline — hit a solo shot that cut the deficit to one. It was his seventh homer of the year and first with his new team.
Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth off Rockies reliever Alex Colomé (2-6), who then balked, failing to come to a set position before delivering his pitch. That allowed Varsho to trot home for the go-ahead run before Sergio Alcántara pushed the lead to 6-4 with a sacrifice fly to left.
Reds 4, Brewers 2 (10)
MILWAUKEE — Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly off Devin Williams (2-2) in the 10th inning and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
Solano also had an RBI double in the eighth as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Willy Adames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Hiura’s solo shot in the ninth tied the game.
Royals 13, Red Sox 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals rookie MJ Melendez hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help Kansas City beat Boston.
The 7-8-9 hitters of Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbel provided most of the production as they went a combined 6 for 9 with nine runs and five RBIs for the Royals.
Guardians 1, Astros 0
CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Houston Astros.
McKenzie (8-8) retired 15 straight hitters before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Jose Altuve then bounced into an inning-ending double play, and McKenzie let out a yell and pounded his right hand into his glove as he headed to dugout behind a loud ovation from 22,688 fans.
White Sox 8, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers to split a four-game series.
Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice, and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games.
Giants 6, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Oakland Athletics to win their seventh consecutive interleague road game.
Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series.
Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double.
Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice.
