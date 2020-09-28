CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 2
ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later.
St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.
RAYS 5, PHILLIES 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie pitcher Josh Fleming allowed four hits over six innings and AL East champion Tampa Bay eliminated Philadelphia from the playoff race.
Philadelphia (28-32) needed a win over the Rays and losses by San Francisco and Milwaukee to earn its first playoff berth in nine years.
NATIONALS 15, METS 5
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, and Washington beat New York.
Soto walked and singled before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning, elevating his average to .351 and sealing the NL lead in the category.
PADRES 5, GIANTS 4
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco had its postseason hopes dashed on the final day of the regular season, finishing 29-31 under first-year manager Gabe Kapler.
The Giants finished tied with Milwaukee for the eighth and final NL playoff spot but lost the tiebreaker.
Wil Myers homered in the second for San Diego (37-23), the NL’s No. 4 seed, as the Padres prepare for their first postseason in 14 years.
REDS 5, TWINS 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and Cincinnati beat Minnesota in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.
Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday.
RANGERS 8, ASTROS 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston is going into the playoffs with a losing record after Rougned Odor homered twice for Texas in a win, the third in a row for the Rangers over the defending American League champions.
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz hit solo homers for the Astros (29-31), who went from a majors-best 107 wins last season to being the last AL team to clinch a berth in an expanded playoff during this pandemic-shortened season. They got in as the second-place team in the AL West.
ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha drove in four runs and Oakland came back to beat Seattle in its final tune-up before the postseason.
Oakland’s victory, coupled with Minnesota’s loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A’s the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs.
BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue is set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the postseason after losing to Baltimore in its regular season finale.
The Orioles denied Toronto (32-28) a chance to finish second in the AL East and instead relegated the Blue Jays to the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs.
MARLINS 5, YANKEES 0
NEW YORK — Miami ended a streak of 10 straight seasons without a winning record, beating New York behind a home run and three RBIs from rookie Jazz Chisholm.
Miami (31-29) finished third in the NL East and earned the NL’s sixth seed and a matchup at the Chicago Cubs in the first round. This will be the Marlins’ first postseason appearance since beating the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.
CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 8
CHICAGO — Reynaldo López (1-3) struggled and the White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs.
The White Sox (35-25) finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.
RED SOX 9, BRAVES 1
ATLANTA — Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as last-place Boston won its final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating playoff-bound Atlanta.
The NL East champion Braves wound up as the No. 2 seed and will face Cincinnati in a best-of-three playoff series starting Wednesday.
INDIANS 8, PIRATES 6
CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as Cleveland rallied to clinch home-field advantage for its AL wild-card series.
The Indians moved into second place in the AL Central and fourth in the AL on the final day of the regular season.
DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 3
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season.
Bumgarner (1-4), a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for an $85 million, five-year contract to pitch in the desert.
ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer (4-5) finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career with a fond farewell and Kansas City ended its season with a win over Detroit.
Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny. Kansas City (26-34) has been fourth in the division in back-to-back seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.