Rays 4, Orioles 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1½ games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday.
Rasmussen (7-4) allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.
Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.
There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two out in the third. Arozarena has 15 homers and 38 RBIs in 37 games against Baltimore.
Cardinals 6, Brewers 3
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, leading the Cardinals to the win.
Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1½ games.
Carlson broke a 2-all tie with his eighth homer of the season, a drive to left against Taylor Rogers (1-6) in the eighth.
Mets 6, Phillies 0
NEW YORK — Chris Bassitt pitched five innings of four-hit ball, and the Mets beat the Phillies for their 17th win in 20 games.
Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006.
Guardians 7, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Cleveland ace Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career.
Amed Rosario homered and scored three times as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Austin Hedges had two hits and two RBIs.
Braves 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth and William Contreras had a go-ahead single, helping Atlanta finish a sweep of the four-game series.
The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading Mets.
Padres 6, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Blake Snell struck out 10 in six sharp innings, Juan Soto reached base three times and the Padres wrapped up a hectic weekend with a victory.
Then Saturday, San Diego manager Bob Melvin was upset with a disputed call at home plate in a one-run loss. Sunday was smoother all around because of Snell (5-6).
Washington’s Paolo Espino (0-5) gave up four runs in 5.2 innings.
Red Sox 3, Yankees 0
BOSTON — Michael Wacha allowed two hits in seven innings in his return from a shoulder injury, and Rafael Devers homered to lead last-place Boston past division-leading New York.
Tommy Pham had three hits for the Red Sox, who took two of three from New York, which has lost nine of its last 11 games.
The Yankees still have a double-digit lead in the division; the Red Sox are seventh in the race for the AL’s three wild-card spots.
Wacha (7-1) took a perfect game into the fifth inning. He walked one and struck out nine. Garrett Whitlock earned his fourth save.
White Sox 5, Tigers 3
CHICAGO — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, helping the White Sox complete a three-game sweep.
Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2½ games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Lance Lynn (3-5) pitched six effective innings, and Kendall Graveman earned his sixth save.
Harold Castro homered and Javier Báez had two hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight. Tyler Alexander (2-7) gave up three runs in five innings.
Astros 6, Athletics 3
HOUSTON — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Astros swept the Athletics.
Bregman’s 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Javier (7-8) allowed one single and walked three in his first win since July 1. Ryan Pressly earned his 23rd save.
Rangers 5, Mariners 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas star Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning.
Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, allowing only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high.
Jose Leclerc pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save since 2020.
Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4
DENVER — Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and Arizona to the victory.
Walker hit two doubles along with his 27th home run.
Henry (2-1) won in his third career start, allowing three runs and five hits in 5.1 innings. Ian Kennedy finished for his eighth save.
Reds 8, Cubs 5
CINCINNATI — Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide.
Aristides Aquino hit a three-run drive for Cincinnati, and Austin Romine doubled home two runs. Joel Kuhnel (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Alexis Díaz got five outs for his fifth save.
Cincinnati’s Joey Votto made his 1,989th career appearance, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Larry Walker for the most in major league history by players born in Canada.
Patrick Wisdom, Yan Gomes and Christopher Morel homered for Chicago.
Giants 8, Pirates 7
SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates in a back-and-forth game.
Evan Longoria, whose wild throw gave Pittsburgh the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, started the rally in the bottom half with a leadoff single against Wil Crowe (4-7).
After pinch-runner J.D. Davis was forced out at second on a grounder by Mike Yastrzemski, Estrada cleared the wall in left-center for his 11th homer.
