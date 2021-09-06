Brewers 6, Cardinals 5
MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson.
The NL Central-leading Brewers trailed 5-1 before starting their comeback.
Pablo Reyes hit his first homer of the season for Milwaukee, and Miguel Sanchez (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory.
Orioles 8, Yankees 7
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but New York blew a late lead and lost again to last-place Baltimore.
New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 7-4 and lost for the sixth time in eight games.
Sánchez hit a slam in the second inning, and his homer in the sixth off Marcos Diplan (1-0).
Mets 13, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and New York beat Washington.
Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games.
Blue Jays 8, Athletics 0
TORONTO — Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Oakland.
Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run and Alejandro Kirk homered as Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games.
The playoff-contending A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15.
Indians 11, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with COVID-impacted Boston.
Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record of homering in consecutive games, set in May 2000.
J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, and Hunter Renfroe added three hits for the Red Sox, who had their four-game winning streak halted.
Braves 9, Rockies 2
DENVER — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and Atlanta added three more home runs in a win over Colorado.
Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton (13-5) pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out three. Atlanta has a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East.
Padres 4, Astros 3
SAN DIEGO — Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and San Diego took two of three from AL West-leading Houston.
Cronenworth, a first-time All-Star this season who has struggled at the plate recently, sent a drive to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season. It was the first walk-off home run in his two-year career and his second game-winning hit.
Tigers 4, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple and five Detroit pitchers combined to frustrate Cincinnati.
Detroit starter Casey Mize worked three perfect innings, and José Ureña (3-8) went the next 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits. Michael Fulmer, and José Cisnero also pitched for the Tigers. Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.
Twins 6, Rays 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nick Gordon had a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and a go-ahead run-scoring hit in the ninth, leading Minnesota past AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 35 with an seventh-inning double. It’s the third longest by a player under 21 and one short of the AL-record held by Mickey Mantle,
Phillies 4, Marlins 3 (10)
MIAMI — Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Philadelphia averted a three-game sweep against Miami.
Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies.
Ian Kennedy (1-0) pitched two scoreless and struck out four. Dylan Floro (5-6) took the loss.
Royals 6, White Sox 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as Kansas City beat Chicago.
Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six.
Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season.
Cubs 11, Pirates 8
CHICAGO — Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and Chicago outslugged Pittsburgh.
With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around.
Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight.
Mariners 10, Diamondbacks 4 (11)
PHOENIX — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift Seattle over Arizona to complete a three-game sweep.
The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff race. Seattle is three games behind Boston for the final wild card spot.
Arizona has lost eight of nine.
Seattle improved to 14-4 in extra inning games.
Yohan Ramirez (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win. Taylor Clarke (1-3) took the loss.
