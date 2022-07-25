Yankees 6, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday.
Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the best record in the big leagues, took two of three and have now won 22 of its 32 completed series this year.
Judge has seven home runs in his last nine games and leads the majors with 81 RBIs.
Astros 8, Mariners 5
SEATTLE — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and Houston roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award to complete a three-game sweep of Seattle.
Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle.
The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits as Toronto beat bumbling Boston for a three-game sweep.
Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2).
The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East.
Reds 6, Cardinals 3
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury as Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They’ve won eight of their last 12 games.
The only hits allowed by Mahle in six innings were Goldschmidt’s two home runs, giving him four in the series and 24 this season. The slugger launched a two-run drive in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth.
Twins 9, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead Minnesota over Detroit.
Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, permitting one run and six hits in 13 innings.
Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break.
Cubs 4, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Philadelphia.
Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row. It was Chicago’s first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 2000.
Marlins 6, Pirates 5 (10)
PITTSBURGH — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins topped Pittsburgh.
Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4).
Jeff Brigham gave up a two-out, RBI single to Cal Mitchell in the bottom half before getting his second save in the majors and first since 2019.
White Sox 6, Guardians 3
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat Cleveland to salvage a four-game split.
Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note.
Royals 4, Rays 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and Kansas City won a series against Tampa Bay for the first time in five years.
Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double in the eighth.
Rangers 11, Athletics 8
OAKLAND — Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading Texas over Oakland.
Pérez (8-2) had six strikeouts and won his career-best eighth straight decision. The first-time All-Star is unbeaten in his last 17 starts, passing Kyle Gibson for the Rangers’ single-season franchise record.
Corey Seager hit his 23rd home run. Adolis García also connected and had a career-high four hits and three RBIs as the Rangers won for the second time in eight games.
Brewers 10, Rockies 9
MILWAUKEE — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted Milwaukee over Colorado.
Alex Colomé (2-3) came in to protect an 8-7 lead for the Rockies and retired the first two batters he faced before the Brewers broke loose. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single that set the stage for McCutchen.
Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight day and Tyrone Taylor also went deep as the NL Central leaders beat the Rockies for the eighth straight time. The Brewers had lost seven in a row to the Rockies before this stretch.
Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and Washington avoided a three-game sweep by beating Arizona.
The Nationals were sloppy in the field with three errors and a couple other questionable decisions. But they stayed close and tied the game 3-all on Josh Bell’s RBI double in the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the eighth with a double against All-Star reliever Joe Mantiply (1-3), and Ruiz brought him home for a 4-3 advantage.
Mets 8, Padres 5
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading New York Mets past San Diego.
Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh that built an 8-1 lead.
With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night.
Eric Hosmer provided Musgrove (8-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith (2-3), but the Mets rallied in the bottom half on the sweltering night and reopened a 1½-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta. New York avoided a three-game sweep and what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year.
