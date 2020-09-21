Orioles 2, Rays 1
BALTIMORE — John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and the Baltimore Orioles stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title.
Means (2-3) allowed three hits and a run in 5.2 innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.
Red Sox 10, Yankees 2
BOSTON — Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as the Boston Red Sox halted two long streaks with a victory over the New York Yankees.
Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.
Reds 7, White Sox 3
CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching.
Indians 7, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift the Cleveland Indians to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on.
Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, and now the Indians are closing in on a postseason berth.
Braves 7, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.
Marlins 2, Nationals 1 (7), Game 1
Nationals 15, Marlins 0 (7), G2
MIAMI — Kurt Suzuki homered and doubled to bounce back from a game-ending strikeout in the opener, and the Washington Nationals routed the playoff-contending Miami Marlins 15-0 to split a doubleheader.
In the opener, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler fanned Suzuki with the bases loaded to preserve a 2-1 win.
Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2
HOUSTON — George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead the Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Brewers 5, Royals 3
MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.
Vogelbach, claimed by the Brewers off waivers earlier this month, hit a two-run home run to straightaway center with two outs in the first off Brad Keller (4-3). He blasted a three-run opposite-field shot to chase Keller in the sixth. Vogelbach has three home runs since joining the Brewers and five on the season.
Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays snap a six-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.
Cardinals 2, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games.
Padres 7, Mariners 4 (11)
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.
Giants 14, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants prevented the Oakland Athletics from clinching the AL West title at home.
The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year’s Bay Bridge Series.
Twins 4, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs.
Kepler had three hits and Josh Donaldson added two for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs. After winning the AL Central last year, Minnesota clinched its second straight postseason berth on Saturday and trails the Chicago White Sox by two games in the division.
