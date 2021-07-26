Red Sox 5, Yankees 4
BOSTON — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs and stormed past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.
Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. Later, Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally.
The Red Sox won for the 10th time in 13 games against the Yankees and reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay. New York fell nine games behind Boston.
Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit. Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.
Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki’s groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen’s throw home on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.
Phillies 2, Braves 1
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and Philadelphia splits its four-game series against Atlanta.
Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8.2 innings. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.
Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the fourth and Ronald Torreyes homered in the eighth for the Phillies.
Atlanta’s Austin Riley went deep with two outs in the ninth to chase Nola (7-6). Riley had three of the four Atlanta hits, including two doubles.
Orioles 5, Nationals 4
BALTIMORE — Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington.
Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings.
Orioles starter John Means allowed four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over six innings. He also hit three batters. Cole Sulser (3-1) earned the win by throwing one-third of an inning.
Brad Hand (5-4) hit Franco, gave up a single to McKenna and walked Austin Hays to start the ninth. Pat Valaika tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Urías hit a hard ground ball that was snagged by third baseman Carter Kieboom, who threw to the plate. McKenna slid home with the winning run, and the play was upheld after a replay review.
Cardinals 10, Reds 6
CINCINNATI — Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals.
Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray (2-6) was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3.1 innings.
Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand.
Indians 3, Rays 2
CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and ended the Indians’ 11-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.
The Indians managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough and rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4).
James Karinchak (7-2) pitched one inning and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 12th save as the Indians won for just the sixth time in 22 games.
Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.
Mets 5, Blue Jays 4
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and New York beat Toronto in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.
The 41-year-old Hill threw only 49 pitches over the first five innings and worked around three leadoff doubles, carrying a four-hit shutout into the sixth. Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings. Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth for his 21st save in 26 chances.
Alonso hit three homers as New York took two of three in the series.
Marlins 9, Padres 3
MIAMI — Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson homered off Yu Darvish, who allowed four runs in five innings, and Miami earned a split of its four-game series against San Diego.
Darvish (7-5) needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning. Manny Machado hit his 17th homer for the Padres.
Marrero had three hits, including his first home run since 2017, and Anderson hit his fourth homer of the year. Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Nabil Crismatt.
Royals 6, Tigers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as Kansas City beat Detroit for its fifth straight win.
The Royals finished the afternoon with eight hits and only two left on base in sweeping the three-game series.
After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four.
Eric Haas tacked on the lone run for the Tigers off of Ervin Santana in the ninth.
Astros 3, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and Houston sent Texas to its 12th straight loss.
The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972. The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.
Greinke (10-3) yielded one run on five hits with four strikeouts. Cristian Javier threw two perfect innings, and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 18th save.
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Arizona.
Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.
Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6.1 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. Craig Kimbrel came on to get the final out for his 23rd save.
Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.
Giants 6, Pirates 1
SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.
Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.
Alex Wood (9-3) struck out eight and pitched into the sixth for San Francisco.
Bryan Reynolds had two hits and scored for the Pirates.
Mariners 4, Athletics 3
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle’s four-run third inning and Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision in a victory over Oakland.
Seattle took three of four in the series. The Mariners (54-46) are eight games over .500 for the first time since April 2019 and improved to 23-8 in one-run games.
Gonzales (3-5) and four relievers made the Mariners’ early offense hold up, allowing one run and three hits over the final six innings. Gonzales allowed two runs and five hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out four and threw a season-high 105 pitches.
Matt Olson hit his 27th homer, Seth Brown had a pinch-hit solo homer and Stephen Piscotty had an RBI double for the A’s.
White Sox 3, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as the White Sox avoided a sweep in this series between division leaders.
Lynn (10-3) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers. Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat.
Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless inning for Chicago and Liam Hendricks tossed two for his 24th save in 28 chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.