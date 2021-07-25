Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Saturday.
The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.
Yankees 3, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.
Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees, who posted just their third victory in 12 games this season against their longtime rivals.
The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.
New York can earn a split of the four-game series Sunday at Fenway Park.
Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner’s RBI single.
Orioles 5, Nationals 3
BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings in another outstanding performance and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the fading Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night.
Harvey (5-10) allowed only one baserunner — Trea Turner hit a double in the fourth. The right-hander struck out four. Harvey went 12 straight starts without a win, but now he’s thrown six scoreless innings in each of his past two starts.
Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth. Washington, which scratched ace Max Scherzer before the game because of triceps discomfort, has lost 14 of its last 19.
Marlins 3, Padres 2
MIAMI Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead, but Miami rallied late to beat San Diego,
Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar’s single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.
Braxton Garrett (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in the longest start of his career. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi García got his 15th save in 17 chances with a scoreless ninth.
Braves 15, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta used the long ball in a big way as Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson all homered to lead the Braves past the Phillies in a 15-3 rout on Saturday night.
The win allowed the Braves to move back into a tie for second place in the National League East with Philadelphia with identical 48-49 records. It is the fourth time this year that the Braves have hit five or more homers in a game
Rays 8, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Cleveland 8-2 on Saturday night, extending their winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.
The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019. The franchise’s longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008.
Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings to help Tampa Bay build a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia (1-6). Choi also drove in runs in the seventh and ninth, and Meadows hit his second two-run shot in the ninth.
Reds 5, Cardinals 3
CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3.
Joey Votto also homered to help the Reds overcome three errors and extend their winning streak against St. Louis to six games, their longest since taking six straight in May 2003. Cincinnati swept the Cardinals in a four-game series in St. Louis June 3-6.
The Reds have won three of four games after dropping the first four of their nine-game homestand.
Brewers 6, White Sox 1
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1.
Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off José Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo López in the eighth. The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6.
Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep for the Brewers in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 41,686.
Burnes (6-4) struck out six and allowed four hits, two walks and one run to help the Brewers earn the 4,000th victory in franchise history.
Carlos Rodón (8-4) took the loss.
Royals 9, Tigers 8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in Kansas City's comeback victory over Detroit.
Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.
Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.
Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner. Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.
Kyle Funkhouser (4-1) allowed all five runs in the seventh for Detroit. Akil Baddoo hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Tigers.
Astros 4, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez and the Houston bullpen took a no-hit try into the eighth inning and Astros sent Texas to its season-worst 11th straight loss.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single against reliever Ryne Stanek in the eighth. Center fielder Myles Straw sprinted in and made a diving attempt to catch the ball, but it bounced just in front of his glove.
The Rangers have already been no-hit twice this season, by Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres on April 9 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees on May 19.
Valdez (6-2) needed 99 pitches to get through six hitless innings, his count built up by walking a career high-tying six. After Bryan Abreu extended the no-hit bid through seven, Stanek came on in the eighth and gave up a hit on his second pitch.
Blue Jays 10, N.Y. Mets 3
NEW YORK — All-Star Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York to stop a three-game losing streak.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays,.
Trevor Richards (4-0) got the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief.
Taijuan Walker (7-4) was the loser.
Pirates 10, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits in Pittsburgh's victory over NL West-leading San Francisco.
Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and hit his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Kevin Gausman (9-4).
Giants manager Gabe Kapler had outfielder Mike Tauchman pitch the ninth to spare the bullpen. Tauchman allowed one run and three hits.
Pirates starter Wil Crowe (2-5) held San Francisco to two runs and four hits hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a career-high nine strikeouts and four walks.
Dodgers 1, Rockies 0
LOS ANGELES — Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and Los Angeles beat Colorado to snap a three-game losing streak.
Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities.
Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland (1-5) and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning.
Tony Gonsolin (2-1) allowed only two hits, struck out seven and matched a season-high by going 5 1/3 innings.
Mariners 5, Athletics 4
SEATTLE — Pinch-runner Donovan Walton scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Saturday night.
It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12.
Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Torrens, a catcher, exited for Walton. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.
Haniger staked the Mariners to a 4-3 lead in the fifth with his third multi-homer game of the season. He’s one of six players in baseball with 10 or more games with multiple extra-base hits.
He doubled off the left-center wall in the first and hit a solo homer to the same spot in the third where Ramon Laureano pounded his glove into the top of the wall after having a fan who was out of play pull the ball out of his mitt.
