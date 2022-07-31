Rays 6, Guardians 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid with a win over Cleveland.
Corey Kluber (7-6) allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. Pete Fairbanks earned his second save.
Andrés Giménez homered for the Guardians, who are 5-5 on an 11-game road trip.
Yankees 8, Royals 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday.
Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games. The 6-foot-7 slugger has 42 homers this season.
DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single, and Matt Carpenter homered for the 15th time in 40 games for New York, which won its third straight after dropping a pair of games to the New York Mets.
Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and Toronto beat Detroit for its 11th win in 14 games.
Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit’s Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth.
Trevor Richards (3-1) got two outs to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances.
Brewers 6, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and Milwaukee sent Boston to its 13th loss in 16 games.
Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break.
Mets 4, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning as New York beat Miami for its fifth straight victory.
Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders.
Carrasco (11-4) walked two and struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings, becoming the eighth Venezuelan pitcher to reach 100 major league wins. Seth Lugo relieved Carrasco and got four outs to finish the four-hitter.
Reds 8, Orioles 2
CINCINNATI — Tyler Mahle recovered from a rocky start to pitch well in a potential trade deadline audition and Joey Votto hit one of Cincinnati’s three homers in a win over Baltimore.
Jonathan India and Jake Fraley also connected for Cincinnati, which is selling pieces to contenders after dealing Luis Castillo to Seattle on Friday night. Mahle could be the next player out before Tuesday’s deadline.
Mariners 5, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Abraham Toro pinch-hit for All-Star Julio Rodriguez and delivered a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Seattle rallied past AL-West leading Houston.
Rodriguez was hit on the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out, but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth. There was no immediate word on Rodriguez’s condition.
Twins 7, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — All-Star Byron Buxton hit a tying homer in the fourth inning off Joe Musgrove, and Carlos Correa gave Minnesota some breathing room with a two-run shot during a five-run eighth in a win over San Diego.
The Twins handed Musgrove (8-4) his fourth straight loss. Musgrove, who earned his first All-Star selection this year, and the Padres are on the cusp of finalizing a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year.
White Sox 3, Athletics 2
CHICAGO — Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth in Chicago’s win over Oakland.
Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson (2-3) in the ninth and advanced to third on Josh Harrison’s sacrifice bunt before Jackson bounced a slider with Tim Anderson at the plate.
Phillies 2, Pirates 1 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Didi Gregorious raced home when an ambitious throw from first to third by Pittsburgh’s Michael Chavis leading off the top of the 10th inning sailed wide of the target, helping the Phillies win their fourth straight.
Corey Knebel (3-5) earned the win by working two scoreless innings. He began the top of the 10th by picking off Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz at second base, then retired the final two batters.
Nationals 7, Cardinals 6
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Washington rallied past St. Louis.
Bell , likely on his way out as the Major League Baseball trade deadline nears, hit his 14th homer of the season off Génesis Cabrera (3-2).
Juan Soto, who could be the biggest name dealt before next week’s deadline, finished 1 for 1 with three walks and scored twice for Washington, which has the worst record in baseball at 35-67.
Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2
ATLANTA — William Contreras homered twice, Ian Anderson allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and Atlanta beat Arizona.
The victory was Atlanta’s second straight and the defending World Series champion Braves stayed three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
Matt Olson hit his 21st homer, a 415-foot shot into left-center. Contreras homered in the second and fourth innings. Eddie Rosario added an RBI triple and Orlando Arcia added an RBI single.
Giants 5, Cubs 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Luis González and Joey Bart homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning and San Francisco held off a late rally by Chicago.
Austin Slater doubled home Darin Ruf in the bottom of the third to start the scoring for San Francisco. Yermín Mercedes followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. After David Villar led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, González hit a two-run homer off Cubs starter Drew Smyly. On the next pitch, Bart homered to left to give the Giants a 5-0 lead.
Chicago charged back beginning in the seventh inning when Nelson Velazquez drove in a run with a pinch-hit single. The Cubs rallied in the ninth, loading the bases with no outs. Chicago scored twice on fielder’s choice grounders by Velazquez and Willson Contreras, and added another run on an RBI groundout by Seiya Suzuki.
