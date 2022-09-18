Guardians 5, Twins 1, 1st game
Guardians 7, Twins 6 (15 innings), 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Austin Hedges scored on an error by shortstop Jermaine Palacios in the 15th inning and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins for the eighth straight time, 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Amed Rosario, who went 8 for 13 with six RBIs in the twinbill, hit a sharp grounder that Palacios mishandled with two outs. The ball skidded into the outfield, allowing Hedges to score from third and end the 5-hour, 24-minute marathon.
Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener.
José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins.
Cardinals 5, Reds 1, 1st game
Cardinals 1, Reds 0, 2nd game
ST. LOUIS — Andrew Knizner scored on a throwing error by Reds center fielder Nick Senzel, who was playing third base in a five-man infield in the 11th inning, to give St. Louis the doubleheader sweep.
Senzel’s throw hit Knizner in the back as he was running home. Reds manager David Bell argued with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild that Knizner was running out of the baseline in fair territory, to no avail.
Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the Cardinals beat the Reds 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Rockies 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and Colorado earned a rare road win by beating Chicago.
Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He scored on a single by Elias Díaz, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major league start.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3
TORONTO — Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, José Berríos pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and the Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their position atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Orioles 6-3 on Saturday.
George Springer had two hits and two RBIs, and Matt Chapman drove in a run and scored a run as Toronto improved to 13-4 in September. The Blue Jays have won six of their last seven against Baltimore.
Nationals 5, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON — Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff homer for Washington, which ended up with four solo shots in a win over Miami.
The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and entered with an NL-low 122 homers — the AL’s Detroit Tigers were at 91.
After Thomas hit his 16th of the season off Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, Luke Voit took Jeff Brigham (0-1) deep in the third for his 21st. Victor Robles then broke a 3-all tie by connecting off Brigham in the fourth for his fifth homer this year, and Alex Call’s fourth homer came against Cole Sulser in the fifth.
Royals 9, Red Sox 0
BOSTON — Brady Singer pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the third and finished with six shutout innings to lead Kansas City over Boston.
Singer (9-4) won his fifth straight decision, allowing five singles and a walk while striking out five.
White Sox 4, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning to give Chicago a win over Detroit.
With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third.
Rays 5, Rangers 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls homered and six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Texas.
Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards.
Brewers 4, Yankees 1
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff as Milwaukee topped New York.
New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge remained four homers from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61.
Athletics 8, Astros 5
HOUSTON — Seth Brown homered and drove in four runs and Cole Irvin overcame a rocky start to help Oakland beat Houston.
Tony Kemp had three hits and scored three runs as Oakland won for the fourth time in 15 games this month, and snapped Houston’s six-game winning streak a day after the Astros clinched a postseason berth.
Mets 5, Pirates 1
NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit an early three-run homer and Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings for his 14th win as New York topped Pittsburgh.
Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for his 114th RBI, adding to his NL high. Mets batters were hit by pitches four times, including Jeff McNeil twice.
Braves 4, Phillies 3
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in four runs off Aaron Nola and flashed some fancy defense in right field, lifting Atlanta over Philadelphia.
The victory was dampened because Ozzie Albies broke his right pinky finger when sliding head-first into second base. He had just returned from an 81-game absence Friday because of a broken left foot.
Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Luis Campusano hit his first homer of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months and San Diego beat Arizona. Campusano’s solo shot capped a two-run fourth and Musgrove (10-7) gave up four hits in six innings before the bullpen took over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.