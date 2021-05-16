Red Sox 9, Angels 0
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday.
Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox (25-16), who won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani had a rough day, getting cut down on a baserunning blunder after a single in his first at-bat, and striking out his next three.
Martín Pérez (1-2) went six innings, holding the Angels to three singles, striking out five with four walks. Three relievers combined on the four-hitter.
Los Angeles (16-22) has lost four in a row, falling to a season-worst six games under .500.
Verdugo snapped an 0-for-14 stretch by sending a fastball from Dylan Bundy (0-5) over Boston’s bullpen. After crossing home plate, he pointed up to the front row of seats on the Green Monster, where about a half-dozen fans, with most wearing his jersey, were cheering wildly and holding birthday signs.
Rays 12, Mets 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joey Wendle hit three doubles and a single, keying two big innings that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Mets 12-5 Saturday.
Twins 5, Athletics 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Saturday.
Tigers 9, Cubs 8 (10)
DETROIT — Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates 8, Giants 6
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night.
Yankees 8, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2.
Astros 6, Rangers 5
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as Houston held on to beat Texas for its fifth straight victory.
Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning.
Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh.
Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.
Royals 5, Chicago White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and Kansas City handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a victory over Chicago.
Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón (5-1) for four runs in the first three innings. The left-hander allowed two earned runs in 31 innings while winning his first five starts of the year, including a 3-0 victory at Kansas City in his previous start on May 7.
Braves 5, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat Milwaukee.
Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing.
The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.
Blue Jays 4, Phillies 0
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia in a game where Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.
Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day.
Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero’s sixth to the opposite field.
Reds 6, Rockies 5
DENVER — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking double in the 12th and the Cincinnati Reds kept up their success in extra innings, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.
Castellanos also homered and singled to help Cincinnati improve to 7-2 in extra-inning games this season. Lucas Sims (3-1) pitched two innings for the win.
Jesse Winkler was at second base to start the 12th and Castellanos hit a pitch from Antonio Santos (0-1) to the wall to make it 5-4. Pinch-hitter Nick Senzel singled and Eugenio Suarez had an RBI groundout.
Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 4
PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead Arizona past Washington.
Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe Ross (2-3) deep into the right field seats that made it 6-2. He added a two-run shot off Austin Voth in the eighth and started the D-backs’ scoring with a two-run single in the first.
Padres 13, Cardinals 3
SAN DIEGO— Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead San Diego over St. Louis.
The Padres beat the Cardinals for the second straight night in their first matchup since San Diego eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs last season.
Nola hit a three-run homer off Wainwright (2-4) in the third, an RBI double off Tyler Webb in the sixth and a two-run single off infielder Matt Carpenter, who was summoned to pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh. Carpenter also pitched the scoreless eighth, allowing a single and hitting a batter.
Mariners 7, Indians 3
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and Seattle beat Cleveland.
Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield (3-3) the win in a showdown of former Indians first-round draft picks.
Haniger, a former All-Star who missed most of the last two years with injuries, hit a solo shot in the first inning to tie Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. for the major league lead with 12. He singled and scored in the fifth to make it 5-0, helping chase McKenzie (1-2).
Dodgers 7, Marlins 0
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and Los Angeles beat Miami for its fourth straight victory.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2, allowing only two hits and three baserunners. He retired the last 11 hitters he faced.
Miami’s Jordan Holloway (1-2) didn’t allow a hit the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.