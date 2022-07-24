Guardians 7, White Sox 4, 1st game
White Sox 5, Guardians 4, 2nd game
CHICAGO — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Cleveland to split their day-night doubleheader.
Eloy Jiménez homered and Yoán Moncada drove in two runs as Chicago improved to 9-9 in a stretch of 19 straight games against AL Central opponents. The White Sox won the division last year, but they are going to need a strong second half to secure a third straight postseason appearance.
In the opener, Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single. Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies.
In the first game, rookie Nolan Jones doubled to begin the ninth and Naylor, batting for catcher Austin Hedges, gave Cleveland a 5-4 lead when he singled to center against All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (1-3). Kwan singled in pinch-runner Alex Call and scored on Ramírez’s sac fly.
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Alek Manoah (11-4) allowed one run and six hits in six innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.24 and sent Boston to its eighth loss in nine games.
Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29 in a 28-5 romp and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year. The Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the AL’s final wild-card spot.
Astros 3, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.
Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight start. He retired 15 straight before Carlos Santana’s seven-inning homer.
Bryan Abreu got three straight outs to finish the four-hitter for his second big league save.
Cubs 6, Phillies 2 (10 innings)
PHILADELPHIA — Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as Chicago defeated Philadelphia.
Hoerner began the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. He stole third with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel’s fielder’s choice. Schwindel hit a high chopper off José Alvarado (3-2), and third baseman Alec Bohm’s throw home was off target.
Twins 8, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading average to .342, Carlos Correa homered and the Minnesota Twins scored six late runs to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Saturday night for just their fourth win in 12 games.
Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring single in a three-run eighth and with 1,839 RBIs passed Ted Williams on the career list and tied Al Simmons for 13th place.
Cardinals 6, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBIs, combining with Tyler O’Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Saturday night.
Nolan Arenado had three hits, including two of the Cardinals’ six doubles. St. Louis tied its season high with eight extra-base hits and won for the sixth time in nine games.
Pirates 1, Marlins 0
PITTSBURGH — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead Pittsburgh over Miami.
Yoshi Tsutsugo knocked in the lone run with a sixth-inning single as the Pirates won for just second time in seven games.
Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil Crowe and All-Star David Bednar followed with one inning apiece. Bednar notched his 17th save in 21 opportunities while finishing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.
Orioles 6, Yankees 3
BALTIMORE — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu’s wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday night.
Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene, who made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014.
Brewers 9, Rockies 4
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee beat Colorado.
Woodruff (8-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. The right-hander allowed a run on six hits, struck out eight and walked one to help the Brewers extend their winning streak against the Rockies to a franchise-best seven games.
Padres 2, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chris Bassitt, and San Diego held off slumping New York.
Taylor Rogers allowed a bloop RBI single to J.D. Davis in the ninth before retiring Tomás Nido on a popup with runners at the corners for his major league-leading 28th save in 33 opportunities.
Royals 6, Rays 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night.
Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in six innings.
Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 2
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched eight effective innings, Carson Kelly hit a solo homer and Arizona handed Washington its 17th loss in 19 games.
Bumgarner (6-9) gave up two runs and four hits. He threw 98 pitches, including 68 strikes, and walked none while striking out nine.
Diamondbacks rookie Alek Thomas had three hits, including a two-run double.
Athletics 3, Rangers 1
OAKLAND — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night.
On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (3-6) walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches.
