Yankees 4, Nationals 3 (11)
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3.
Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times.
Cardinals 9, Rockies 8
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis beat Colorado.
Cubs 3, Pirates 2
CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.
Giants 7, Padres 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and San Francisco kept rolling at home, beating San Diego.
Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.
Athletics 6, Rays 3
OAKLAND — Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning a day after delivering a walkoff drive, sending Oakland past Tampa Bay.
Brown added an RBI single in the seventh for key insurance before the Rays got one back in the eighth on Mike Zunino’s RBI single against Jake Diekman.
Tigers 7, Twins 3
DETROIT — Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent Detroit over Minnesota.
Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list.
Indians 9, Reds 2
CLEVELAND — César Hernández hit a three-run triple and Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten as the Cleveland Indians struck back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by belting the Cincinnati Reds 9-2.
Brewers 6, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Miami.
Red Sox 11, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Michael Chavis homered in his first start of the season, Xander Bogaerts also connected and Boston beat Baltimore. Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo each had three hits for the Red Sox.
Garrett Richards (2-2) beat the Orioles for the first time in three starts this season, allowing four runs and eight hits over seven innings.
The Red Sox took a 4-1 lead in the second on a single by Hunter Renfroe and a two-run homer by Chavis off Orioles left-hander Zac Lowther (0-1), who made his first major league start.
Rangers 9, Mariners 8
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off Seattle.
Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field. When the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate. Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag.
N.Y. Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2
NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and New York beat Arizona.
The pair attempted to dismiss Friday’s dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.
No critters Saturday — just a couple All-Star hitters. McNeil hit a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly (2-3), and Lindor had a double, an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.
Five pitchers combined for an eight-hitter on a bullpen day for the Mets, who have won four straight. The Diamondbacks fell to 0-5 on a six-game trip, during which they have been outscored 29-10.
Chicago White Sox 9, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, Yoan Moncada added three RBIs on two hits in the inning, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI.
The White Sox hit for the cycle in the first and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.
Blue Jays 8, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Cavan Biggio hit his first homer at the ballpark where his dad closed out his Hall of Fame career, Marcus Semien added a three-run shot late and Toronto beat Houston.
Biggio, son of Astros great Craig Biggio, hit a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (3-1) with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Biggio was 5 for 15 with two doubles but no homers at Minute Maid Park before Saturday. His father played at the park 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome.
Braves 8, Phillies 7
ATLANTA — Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun Philadelphia in a chaotic victory.
Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-1 in the ninth and 4-3 in the 11th before rallying from a 7-4 hole in the 12th — all with Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the game after he was hit by a pitch in his left little finger in the seventh. X-rays were negative.
Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t bother to field Adrianza’s bloop single as Braves players poured out of the dugout to begin their on-field celebration.
Dodgers 14, Angels 11
ANAHEIM — Mookie Betts drove in a season-high four runs, and the Dodgers blew most of a 13-run lead before holding on to beat their Southern California rivals.
Clayton Kershaw (5-3) pitched five innings of two-hit ball on three days’ rest for the defending World Series champions, who emerged from a three-week funk for just their fifth win in 19 games.
The Dodgers went up 13-0 in the fourth and fifth innings, only to watch their bullpen surrender 11 runs to the Angels in the following two innings. The Halos scored seven unearned runs in a two-out rally in the seventh, caped by Jose Rojas’ first career homer.
Victor Gonzalez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Blake Treinen threw a perfect ninth for his first save.
