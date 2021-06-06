Tigers 4, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 11 to win consecutive starts for the first time in his major league career, Eric Haase homered twice and Detroit beat Chicago.
Cardinals 5, Reds 2
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised knee, and St. Louis lost to Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ fourth straight setback.
Blue Jays 6, Astros 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday.
Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.
Indians 10, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue, as Cleveland beat the Orioles.
Rays 3, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rich Hill pitched another five scoreless innings as Tampa Bay blanked Texas. The 41-year-old Hill (5-2) struck out three and allowed two hits while throwing 59 pitches. Diego Castillo, the fourth Rays reliever, struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances and to cap the team’s fifth shutout victory this season.
Phillies 5, Nationals 2
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a run-scoring single that stopped an 0-for-18 skid in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Philadelphia defeated Washington.
Pirates 8, Marlins 7 (12)
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning that lifted Pittsburgh over Miami and extended the Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years to eight games. Automatic runner Adam Frazier advanced to third on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ flyout leading off the 12th against Adam Cimber (1-2). Bryan Reynolds was intentionally walked, and Stallings lined a single to center.
Twins 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sanó homered, and Minnesota turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat Kansas and stop a four-game losing streak.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Omar Narváez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and Milwaukee dealt Arizona its team-record 16th straight road loss.
Giants 4, Cubs 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and San Francisco beat Chicago.
San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21.
Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight.
Gausman (7-0) allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.
Braves 6, Dodgers 4
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run third inning off Clayton Kershaw, Abraham Almonte got a pinch-hit homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh, and Atlanta topped Los Angeles.
Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-2) didn’t allow a hit until Cody Bellinger had the first of four consecutive singles to begin the fourth. Morton gave up four hits, four runs — two earned — with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings.
Kershaw (7-5) allowed five runs, eight hits and one walk and striking out nine in six innings.
Will Smith earned his 10th save in 10 chances by striking out the side in the ninth.
Los Angeles, which dropped to 34-24, had won three of four and 16 of 22. The Braves, who had lost five of seven, improved to 27-29.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 5-3 Saturday night.
Hernández got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green (0-4) to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.
Christian Vázquez scored Hernández a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first-base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer.
Former Yankees minor leaguer Garrett Whitlock (1-1) was credited with his first major league win. Closer Matt Barnes earned his 14th save.
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer for New York and added a sacrifice fly.
Athletics 6, Rockies 3
DENVER — Cole Irvin pitched six strong innings, Matt Olson and Chad Pinder backed him with home runs and Oakland doubled up Colorado.
Mark Canha added three hits, including an RBI single for the Athletics, who earned their fifth win in seven interleague games this season.
Brendan Rodgers, pinch-hitting for Rockies reliever Jhoulys Chacin, hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive off reliever Jesús Luzardo in the seventh. Charlie Blackmon had a pair of hits, including an RBI single.
Irvin (4-7) allowed six hits and one run in snapping a career high-tying four-game losing streak. He walked one and struck out five. Lou Trivino got three outs for his eighth save.
Angels 12, Mariners 5
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer of the season, Taylor Ward hit the go-ahead drive and Los Angeles rallied past Seattle.
The Angels came back after Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi was hit in the right knee by David Fletcher’s comebacker in the fifth inning. Kikuchi fell to the ground writhing in pain and exited with a bruise.
Drew Steckenrider (2-2) took the loss.
Max Stassi also homered for the Angels, who have won five of their last seven.
Los Angeles trailed 5-1 in the fourth inning after Jake Fraley hit his first career grand slam. The Angels then scored in five straight innings, capped by a five-run eighth.
Alex Cobb (4-2) went seven innings, allowing three hits in his third straight win. He retired the last 11 batters he faced after giving up the grand slam.
N.Y. Mets 4, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Jacob deGrom kept up his dominance of major league hitters, striking out 11 over seven innings and pitching New York past San Diego.
Francisco Lindor homered and doubled to back the latest brilliant performance by deGrom (5-2). The Mets ended San Diego’s team-record 12-game home winning streak that began a month ago on May 5.
DeGrom allowed just three hits and walked one. His only downfall: He went 0 for 3 at the plate, lowering his batting average to a still-lofty .391.
Joe Musgrove (4-5) struck out 10 in five-plus innings. He gave up three runs on eight hits.
