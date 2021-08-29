Red Sox 5, Indians 3 (10)
CLEVELAND — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Boston beat Cleveland.
Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-7) into the seats in right field for his 24th home run of the season. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth.
Garrett Whitlock (6-2) pitched around a one-out single in the ninth. Adam Ottavino earned his 10th save and second of the series.
Athletics 3, Yankees 2
OAKLAND — The New York Yankees’ 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday.
Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight and 10 of 12 before handing the Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12.
The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo reached on a bloop single with one out and Aaron Judge followed with his 29th homer, connecting against Sergio Romo. But Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020.
Royals 4, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead Kansas City over Seattle.
Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle.
Domingo Tapia, Joel Payamps (1-3) and Scott Barlow combined for 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run. Kyle Seager earned his 10th save.
Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 0
PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and Philadelphia blanked Arizona.
Jean Segura (three hits, two RBIs) and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases.
Marlins 6, Reds 1
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help Miami beat Cincinnati for the first time in six meetings this year.
Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, with both coming against the Reds.
Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning against Vladimir Gutiérrez (9-5).
Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2 (10)
DETROIT — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave Toronto a win over Detroit.
Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win.
Toronto lost a two-run lead in the late innings, but managed to pull out the win. Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) pitched the 10th and took the loss for the Tigers.
Astros 5, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and the AL West-leading Houston beat rookie-laden Texas for its fourth straight win.
Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two runs and three hits. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances.
Rays 4, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tampa Bays beat Baltimore for the 11th straight game.
The Rays trailed 3-2 in the eighth before reliever Cole Sulser (3-3) walked Kevin Kiermaier on five pitches and then allowed the two-run shot by Arozarena.
Cubs 7, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Cubs beat the White Sox for the first time this season.
Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August.
Mills (6-6) worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4. He struck out three and walked two
Twins 6, Brewers 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs and Minnesota outlasted the rain and Milwaukee.
After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh.
Cardinals 13, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Adam Wainwright baffled Pittsburgh, allowing three hits over seven innings as St. Louis cruised to a win.
Wainwright (13-7) is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016. He struck out five and walked one.
Mets 5, Nationals 3
NEW YORK Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and New York beat Washington.
Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump by connecting with the first pitch he got from Mason Thompson.
Kevin Pillar homered twice for the Mets. Conforto’s homer made a winner of Trevor May (6-2), who uncorked a wild pitch in the top of the seventh that allowed Riley Adams to score and give the Nationals a 3-2 lead.
Giants 5, Braves 0
ATLANTA — Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and San Francisco beat Atlanta in a matchup of NL division leaders.
Webb (8-3) allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
