Nationals 13, Rockies 7, 1st game
Rockies 3, Nationals 2, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — José Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Chad Kuhl pitched 6 1/3 innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to split a doubleheader on Saturday.
Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat Colorado 13-7 in the first game.
With two on and two out in the seventh, Iglesias lined a single to left against Kyle Finnegan (1-1) that scored C.J. Cron to make it 3-2. Cron, who started the two-out rally with a walk, moved to second when Brendan Rodgers singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.
Red Sox 5, Orioles 3, 1st game
Orioles 4, Red Sox 2, 2nd game
BOSTON — Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer and Baltimore beat Boston, earning a split in the day-night doubleheader.
In the opener, Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game for Boston.
Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna each added two hits in the nightcap for Baltimore, which has won two of the first three in a five-game series.
In the opener, Rafael Devers had four hits for Boston and Kiké Hernández added a two-run single. Devers went 0 for 4 in the second game.
Royals 7, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Kansas City rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game.
A double shy of hitting for the cycle Friday, Witt doubled in his first two at-bats, both times driving home Andrew Benintendi. Witt added another double in the seventh inning.
Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games. Brady Singer (2-0) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Cardinals 8, Brewers 3
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer for St. Louis, and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win.
Liberatore (1-0) pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.
Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.
Rangers 11, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason.
Corey Seager and Adolis García also homered for the Rangers, who collected 18 hits for the team’s highest total since Sept. 8, 2019. Taylor Hearn (3-3) pitched six innings of three-run ball.
The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight.
Guardians 8, Tigers 1
DETROIT — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Guardians to the win.
Ramírez hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 12th homer. The three-time All-Star is batting .297 with a major league-best 48 RBIs in 42 games.
Bieber (2-3) allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out five and walked none.
Marlins 4, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Miami’s Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating Atlanta for the second time in a week.
Alcantara (5-2) allowed four hits in eight innings while earning his third consecutive win. Cole Sulser finished the five-hitter for his second save.
Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer off Darren O’Day in the sixth. Garrett Cooper’s two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh made it 4-1.
Rays 3, Yankees 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before the Tampa Bay Rays scored a pair of late runs to beat the Yankees 3-1 Saturday, ending New York’s four-game winning streak.
Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield single in the seventh, and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth.
Reds 3, Giants 2
CINCINNATI — Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and Cincinnati held off behind Kyle Farmer’s early three-run homer.
Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four despite playing down a man following the suspension of outfielder Tommy Pham.
The strong-armed Aristides saved this one, nailing Bart trying to score the tying run from second on Wilmer Flores’ two-out single in the ninth inning.
Cubs 5, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Keegan Thompson outpitched Johnny Cueto over five sharp innings in a spot start, Frank Schwindel drove in two runs and the Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox.
Thompson (5-0) matched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Mets 8, Phillies 2
NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, three-run homer during a rain-soaked fourth inning, Francisco Lindor drove in three to extend his RBI streak to a career-best six games and New York beat Philadelphia.
Taijuan Walker (3-0) limited the Phillies to two runs in five innings, Luis Guillorme matched a career high with three hits and the NL East leaders improved to 31-17.
Mariners 6, Astros 0
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis homered for the second straight game, Julio Rodríguez got three more hits and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-0.
Logan Gilbert tossed seven impressive innings of four-hit ball as the Mariners won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from April 22-26.
It was the first shutout of the season for Seattle. Houston was held to three runs or less for the eighth time in 12 games.
Pirates 4, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Saturday night.
It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove's nine starts this season. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon pitched six strong innings against his former team.
It was the second blown save in 19 chances for Rogers (0-1). Summoned to protect a 2-1 lead, he struggled right away, allowing Michael Perez's double and walking Tucupita Marcano. Rogers struck out Cal Mitchell but then served up Hayes' homer to center field, his first of the season.
The Pirates had been 0-24 when trailing after eight innings.
Anthony Banda (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and David Bednar worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
