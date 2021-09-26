Cardinals 8, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader helped pull off a wild double play against Chicago.
Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered as these Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series.
Phillies 3, Pirates 0
PHILADELPHIA — Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies kept up their playoff push by beating Pittsburgh for their fifth straight win.
The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
Athletics 2, Astros 1
OAKLAND— Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the ninth inning to lift Oakland over Houston.
The Athletics are four games behind co-wild card leaders New York and Boston, with Seattle and Toronto in between.
Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remained at three over the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus singled off Ryan Pressly (5-3) to begin the Oakland ninth and scored the winning run, but injured his left ankle on the play.
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and New York tied Boston for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.
The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway Park.
Tigers 5, Royals 1
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Detroit downed Kansas City.
Jeimer Candelario delivered an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs.
Rays 7, Marlins 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Saturday night.
Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases loaded for the final out, giving the Rays the chance to celebrate on the field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay’s magic number was cut to one when the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3.
There was a standing ovation from the season-high crowd of 23,783 at Tropicana Field when the Yankees’ victory was announced after the top of the sixth inning.
Tampa Bay improved to 96-59 and won its fourth division title since becoming a major league team for the 1998 season. The club debuted as the Devil Rays then, and wore jerseys with that name during this clinching victory.
Orioles 3, Rangers 2
BALTIMORE — Kelvin Gutierrez homered to cap a three-run seventh inning and Baltimore beat Texas.
Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe went deep for the Rangers, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to 56-99. Texas is headed toward its first 100-loss season since 1973.
Indians 6, White Sox 0
CLEVELAND — Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering Cleveland past the AL Central champion White Sox.
Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series. Both teams have seven games remaining.
Brewers 2, Mets 1
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and Milwaukee moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a victory over New York.
The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Cubs in Chicago.
Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid, including a four-game sweep at home by the second-place Cardinals, who have won a team-record 15 in a row.
Reds 7, Nationals 6
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Washington.
The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with seven remaining. Cincinnati won back-to-back home games for the first time since sweeping Miami in a four-game series Aug. 19-22.
Blue Jays 6, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and Toronto held its position in the playoff chase by beating Minnesota.
Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide.
Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race with seven games remaining.
Braves 10, Padres 8 (10)
SAN DIEGO — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and Atlanta maintained its 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating San Diego from playoff contention.
The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th.
Giants 7, Rockies 2
DENVER — Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Saturday night to extend their lead in the NL West.
Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career.
His second drive to right field was the team’s 236th homer of the season, surpassing the 235 hit by the 2001 club. That squad featured Barry Bonds’ major league-record 73 homers.
