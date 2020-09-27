Yankees 11, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — DJ LaMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and the New York Yankees rediscovered their power in a 11-4 win over the Miami Marlins.
Nationals 4, Mets 3 (7), 1st game
Nationals 5, Mets 3, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — The New York Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to the Nationals in the opener of a doubleheader, and not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which won 5-3 to sweep the twinbill.
In the first game, New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and lost 4-3, ensuring it would miss the postseason for the fourth straight year.
Mariners 5, A’s (8), 1st game
Mariners 12, A’s 3, 2nd game
OAKLAND — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in extras in the first game of a doubleheader.
Robbie Grossman provided a pair of home runs in his first career multi-homer game for the AL West champions yet again the A’s stumbled to a 12-3 loss in Game 2 as the Seattle Mariners swept their doubleheader Saturday.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Saturday night.
Rangers 6, Astros 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeff Mathis hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the seventh inning and Leody Taveras followed with a solo blast in a five-run inning as the Texas Rangers beat the playoff-bound Houston Astros 6-1.
Rays 4, Phillies 3
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Mike Zunino, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beat Philadelphia 4-3 Saturday night and damaged the Phillies’ postseason hopes.
Brewers 3, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0.
Tigers 4, Royals 3
Pirates 8, Indians 0
Twins 7, Reds 3
Red Sox 8, Braves 2
White Sox 9, Cubs 5
Colorado at Arizona, late
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
