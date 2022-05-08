Reds 9, Pirates 2, 1st game
Pirates 8, Reds 5, 2nd game
CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and Cincinnati took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak in the opener of a doubleheader.
In the nightcap, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Yoshi Tsutsugo and Diego Castillo had back-to-back home runs as Pittsburgh earned a split.
In the opener, Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected in the bottom of the sixth.
Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst. Tyler Naquin drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.
Lucas Sims (1-0) earned the win. Wil Crowe (1-2) took the loss.
In the second game, Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Reds in the nightcap.
Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3, 1st game
Guardians 8, Blue Jays 2, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Owen Miller delivered a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBIs, helping Cleveland beat Toronto and earn a doubleheader split.
Miller’s double was part of a three-run first. Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and singled home Amed Rosario in the fifth. The Guardians were playing in their MLB-high third doubleheader, all at Progressive Field.
Triston McKenzie (2-2) earned his second straight victory with six innings of two-run ball, striking out nine.
Bo Bichette had an RBI double in the first and Santiago Espinal doubled home a run in the second for Toronto, which had its final 20 hitters retired in order by McKenzie and a trio of relievers. Ross Stripling (0-1) gave up four runs in four innings.
In the opener, George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against ace Shane Bieber.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (3-1) allowed one run and struck out five over 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander issued his first walk of the season against his 137th batter, Reyes in the fourth, after 35 1/3 innings without a free pass.
Twins 1, Athletics 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota pitchers made it stand up, sending Oakland to its eighth straight loss.
Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits.
Polanco had three of Minnesota’s five hits. Griffin Jax (2-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings in relief. Jhoan Duran struck out five in two innings for his second save.
James Kaprielian (0-2) surrendered one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Astros 3, Tigers 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The win was manager Dusty Baker’s 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list.
The Astros trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Altuve singled with one out and scored on a triple to right field by Brantley to tie it. The Tigers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs before Michael Fulmer (1-1) walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Another walk to Kyle Tucker scored Brantley to put Houston up 3-2.
Bryan Abreu (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and closer Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
Miguel Cabrera doubled in the third inning to join Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only players in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles in their careers.
White Sox 3, Red Sox 1 (10)
BOSTON — José Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after Chicago tied it an inning earlier, helping the White Sox beat Boston for their fifth straight win.
Leury García had two singles and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox (13-13), who reached .500 for the first time since April 21.
Rafael Devers had an RBI double for Boston, which has lost 13 of 17. The Red Sox have lost six straight series.
Abreu drove in automatic runner AJ Pollock and Luis Robert followed with an RBI single off Matt Barnes (0-3).
Reynaldo López (4-0) worked two innings of scoreless relief and Liam Hendricks got three outs for his ninth save. Matt Barnes (0-3) took the loss.
Giants 13, Cardinals 7
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBIs as San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.
Mauricio Dubón and Darin Ruf also homered for the Giants.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reached 1,000 career RBIs. Dylan Carlson added a three-run homer, but St. Louis committed three errors and ended its three-game winning streak.
Logan Webb (4-1) struck out seven in five uneven innings to remain unbeaten in his last 17 starts at Oracle Park. He allowed four runs and eight hits.
Braves 3, Brewers 2
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and Atlanta held off Milwaukee.
Fried (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Closer Kenley Jansen earned his eighth save.
Acuña’s homer off Burnes (1-2) was his second in two games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery.
Hunter Renfroe led off the seventh with his sixth homer. Travis d’Arnaud’s eighth-inning single off Luis Perdomo drove in Ozzie Albies from second base for Atlanta.
Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Yonathan Daza, José Iglesias and Connor Joe hit consecutive, two-out, run-scoring singles in the ninth inning to help the Colorado Rockies rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Saturday night.
Colorado trailed 1-0 entering the ninth and pieced together four runs off Arizona closer Mark Melancon (0-3), who had a 1.08 ERA coming into the game. C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon led off the inning with singles but Melancon retired the next two batters, bringing up Daza, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.
Daza lined a ball up the middle to tie the game and Iglesias followed with a go-ahead single that was just out of the reach of Arizona third baseman Josh Rojas. Joe capped the rally with a single up the middle that sent home two runs — including one that scored because of an Arizona throwing error — for a 4-1 lead.
Marlins 8, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled as Miami ended a six-game losing streak with a win over San Diego.
Jorge Soler hit his first career grand slam and Pablo López pitched eight strong innings for Miami.
After Dunand homered, A-Rod tweeted, “WOW! First MLB at-bat HOME RUN. Lets go Joe!!!” The 26-year-old doubled to left in his second at-bat and scored on Garrett Cooper’s two-run double.
Rays 8, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Brandon Lowe hit two solo homers off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for the seventh multi-homer game of his career, Manuel Margot hit his first grand slam, and Tampa Bay won its sixth straight.
Margot, who hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning on Friday night, capped an eighth inning meltdown by Seattle reliever Diego Castillo. He hit the first pitch into the left-field bullpens. Castillo failed to record an out and allowed five earned runs.
Seattle has lost six straight and 10 of 11.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd
BALTIMORE — Saturday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.
The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when six games around the major leagues were rained out, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018.
This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd
NEW YORK — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed for a second straight day on Saturday because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area.
The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up the game Monday at 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd
PHILADELPHIA — For the second straight day, the game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to rain. Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday.
The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward. The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.
