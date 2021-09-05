Orioles 4, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.
Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.
Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.
Mets 11, Nationals 9 (9), 1st game
Nationals 4, Mets 3, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered as Washington ended a seven-game skid with a victory in the second game of a doubleheader for a split.
The Mets won the opener after blowing a nine-run lead before bouncing back on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning.
Michael Conforto put the Mets ahead in the nightcap with an RBI single in the first. Thomas homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Carter Kieboom’s single gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.
Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned his first big league win since 2018, cruising through five innings. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Cubs 7, Pirates 6
CHICAGO — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run that sailed into Wrigley Field’s left-field video board. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season.
Blue Jays 10, Athletics 8
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games.
Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots as the Blue Jays boosted their home run total to 204. San Francisco had 201 home runs entering play Saturday.
Rays 11, Twins 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz hit one of the Rays’ franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Minnesota. Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second.
Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.
Red Sox 4, Indians 3
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Boston a win over Cleveland.
Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.
Marlins 3, Phillies 2
MIAMI — Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Miami rallied to beat Philadelphia.
Brinson’s opposite-field shot off reliever Archie Bradley (7-3) ricocheted off the inside of the foul pole in right field for his eighth homer, punctuating a three-run inning.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser pitched his first pro shutout, throwing a three-hitter that led Milwaukee over St. Louis.
Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. He struck out seven and walked none. Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run. The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.
Reds 7, Tigers 4
CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple and Cincinnati beat Detroit.
Eric Haase hit a three-run homer to put the Tigers up in the third, but the Reds answered with the big inning of their own.
A bases-loaded walk to Dustin Garneau in the Tigers fourth made it a one-run game. But Tyler Mahle (11-5) got out of it with no further damage.
White Sox 10, Royals 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yasmani Grandal went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as Chicago built a big lead and held off Salvador Perez and Kansas City.
Perez hit two homers, including his 40th of the season, and drove in five runs.
Luis Robert homered and tied a career high with four hits for the AL Central-leading White Sox.
Mariners 8, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and Seattle beat Arizona.
Seager’s homers were his 32nd and 33rd of the season. His six RBIs were a season high. Crawford’s four hits were also a season high.
Rockies 7, Braves 6
DENVER — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Colorado edged Atlanta.
C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games for the NL East-leading Braves, who remained two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies. Travis d’Arnaud added a homer in the ninth.
Padres 10, Astros 2
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2 Saturday night.
Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.