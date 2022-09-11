Yankees 10, Rays 3
NEW YORK — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday.
Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division.
White Sox 10, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against Oakland, which cut him last month, and Chicago had 20 hits in its fourth straight win.
A.J. Pollack and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn (6-5) and the surging White Sox win for the ninth time in 11 games. Lynn allowed two unearned runs and three hits in six innings.
Tigers 8, Royals 4 (8 innings)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Kansas City in a rain-shortened game.
Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
Red Sox 17, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kiké Hernández had four hits and Boston slugged its way to a big win over Baltimore.
Jordan Lyles (10-10) couldn’t make it out of the fourth in his first start this month, and the Orioles lost for the fifth time in seven games. Lyles allowed eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Giants 5, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping San Francisco top Chicago and end a five-game losing streak.
Logan Webb (13-8) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old right-hander retired 17 of his last 19 hitters, and extended his career highs for wins and innings pitched.
Phillies 8, Nationals 5
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper ended the longest home run drought of his career and Kyle Schwarber hit his 37th homer of the year to help Philadelphia over Washington.
Harper homered for the fist time since June 5, a span of 102 plate appearances that also included a two-month stint on the IL with a broken thumb. Schwarber homered for the first time since Aug. 29 to keep the National League lead.
Mets 11, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and New York took down Miami.
Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who began the night trailing in the NL East for the first time since April 11.
Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in a win over Texas.
All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half game of AL wild-card leader Tampa Bay.
Brewers 5, Reds 1
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer, Adrian Houser allowed one hit in six innings and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
Houser (6-9) permitted a leadoff double by José Barrero in the third and a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl — but nothing more.
Guardians 6, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Triston McKenzie pitched seven shutout innings, Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer and AL Central-leading Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.
José Ramírez went 3 for 4 with two runs, a walk and an RBI for Cleveland, which improved to 13-5 in its last 18 road games and stayed 1½ games ahead of Chicago in the three-team division race. Minnesota dropped 3½ games back and fell to .500 for the first time since April 24.
Cardinals 7, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night.
Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.
Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a three-run home run, José Ureña gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings and Colorado beat Arizona for its fourth-consecutive victory.
Cron’s 457-foot shot to center field off Madison Bumgarner (6-14) was his team-high 28th home run of the season and his fourth in the past seven games. It came one day after he launched a 504-foot blast to left field that was the second-longest home run since tracking began in 2015.
Mariners 3, Braves 1
SEATTLE — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves’ eight-game winning streak.
A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night.
