Athletics 8, Padres 4
OAKLAND — Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and the Oakland Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 8-4.
Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.
Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings.
Marlins 7, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over six innings, Corey Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and the Miami Marlins beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 7-3.
The Marlins improved to 15-8 away from home and are looking to finish the season with a winning road record for the first time since 2009 (44-37). Miami had lost nine in a row to the Rays.
Blake Snell (3-1) allowed five runs and six hits over five innings for the Rays, who are 21-5 over their last 26 games.
Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, before the game, strained his left hamstring running out a fifth-inning grounder. Halfway down the line he got hurt and slammed his helmet to the ground. After struggling to reach first base, he went down to the ground and stayed there until being taken away in a cart.
Alcantara (2-1) gave up three hits, three walks and struck out eight. The right-hander allowed a career-high eight runs over four innings in losing to Snell last Sunday.
Twins 4, Tigers 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI to give the Twins a 4-3 victory over the Tigers.
Sanó — who homered in the seventh off Joe Jiménez — singled to drive in Josh Donaldson, who walked to start the ninth against José Cisnero (1-2). With two outs and two strikes, Buxton hit a slow grounder to shortstop Willi Castro. One of the fastest players in baseball, Buxton blazed down the first-base line and just beat Castro’s throw, before the Twins spilled out onto the field in celebration.
Cardinals 4, Cubs 2, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, leading the Cardinals to the win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Wainwright (4-0) allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career. The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.
Orioles 6, Yankees 1
BALTIMORE — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, who got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart before tacking on four unearned runs in a 6-1 victory.
Cole (4-3) lost a third straight start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston. Prior to this skid, the right-hander had reeled off 20 straight regular-season victories.
Reds 6, Pirates 2
White Sox 5, Royals 3
Indians 4, Brewers 3
Mets 5, Phillies 1
Nationals 10, Braves 4
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Texas at Seattle late
Toronto at Boston, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.