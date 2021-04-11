Marlins 3, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Saturday.
Rays 4, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germán, helping Tampa Bay extend its mastery over New York.
Mariners 4, Twins 3 (10)
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, lifting Seattle past Minnesota.
All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th, with the bullpen struggling with baseball’s new-as-of-2020 rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base.
Brewers 9, Cardinals 5
ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Milwaukee ended St. Louis’ winning streak at four games.Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.
Giants 4, Rockies 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning in San Francisco’s victory over Colorado.
Athletics 7, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer, rookie Seth Brown connected for his first big league home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 7-3 to win the series.
Indians 11, Tigers 3
CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as Cleveland pounded Detroit.
Pirates 8, Cubs 2
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and Pittsburgh used an early burst to chase Chicago’s Zach Davies.
Padres 7, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise’s first no-hitter with another victory over Texas.
Braves 5, Phillies 4
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead Atlanta past Philadelphia.
Blue Jays 15, Angels 1
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and Toronto stopped a four-game skid by routing Los Angeles following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.
Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.
The game ended about 12 hours before Sunday’s series finale was scheduled to start.
Steven Matz (2-0) gave up one run in six innings.
Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, and manager Joe Maddon was ejected in the third.
Red Sox 6, Orioles 5 (10)
BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers homered and Boston scored twice in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vázquez to beat Baltimore for its fifth straight victory.
Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss the 2020 season. It was Mancini’s first homer since Sept. 28, 2019.
Michael Chavis, recalled from the alternate training site earlier in the day, entered as a pinch-runner in the 10th and scored on a low pitch by Dillon Tate (0-1) that rolled to the backstop. Vázquez added an insurance run with a single off Wade LeBlanc.
Matt Barnes (1-0) struck out two in the ninth, and Matt Andriese earned Boston’s first save of the season.
Diamondbacks 8, Reds 3
PHOENIX — Riley Smith pitched six effective innings in his first career start, Tim Locastro had four hits and Arizona cooled off Cincinnati.
Smith (1-0) gave up two runs on eight hits against a Reds team that had won six in a row.
The Diamondbacks — who came in hitting just .205 through eight games — broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Eduardo Escobar added his third homer of the season on a solo shot in the seventh. Asdrubal Cabrera also homered.
Dodgers 9, Nationals 5
LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and Zach McKinstry made big plays with his bat and glove in Los Angeles' victory over Washington.
AJ Pollock also drove in three runs for the defending World Series champions. They are off to a 7-2 start that includes wins in four of their last five games.
Julio Urías (2-0) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Kansas City at White Sox, ppd., rain
