Yankees 7, White Sox 0
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole shook off rare control problems to pitch four-hit ball over seven innings and give the Yankees their most dominant stretch of starting pitching in 89 years, leading New York over the Chicago White Sox 7-0 Saturday for a five-game winning streak.
Cole (6-2) allowed four singles in seven innings, struck out seven and walked as many as three for the first time since Aug. 31. Rebounding from his worst outing this season, he lowered his ERA to 1.81 and ended the day with a 100.8 mph fastball that Andrew Vaughn took for a called third strike, Cole’s fastest pitch this season and the fourth-fastest of his big league career.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6
DENVER —Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Saturday.
Nationals 12, Orioles 9
WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
Rangers 8, Astros 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice Saturday and helping power the Texas Rangers past the Houston Astros 8-4.
Royals 7, Tigers 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5 Saturday, stopping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.
Brewers 4, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Daniel Robertson hit his first home run in more than two years, a tiebreaking, seventh-inning drive in his second game back from a concussion, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3.
Indians 5, Twins 3 (10)
CLEVELAND — César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.
Marlins 3, Mets 1
MIAMI — Garrett Cooper hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday, and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-1. Cooper’s fifth homer of the year came on a 3-2 pitch from Drew Smith (1-1).
Braves 6, Pirates 1
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate and Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th homer as the Atlanta Braves again showed off their power game and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Saturday.
Cardinals 2, Cubs 1
ST. LOUIS — Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday night.
Red Sox 4, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, Matt Barnes retired Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins to strand the potential tying run in the ninth, and Boston beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight win.
Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) ended a streak of three no-decisions, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Four relievers combined for one-run, two-hit relief, and AL East-leading Boston improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 29-18.
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Taylor Walls hit a pair of doubles in his major league debut and Tampa Bay won its ninth straight game.
Manuel Margot hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left in the fifth inning with left eye irritation.
Five Rays combined on a six-hitter to send Toronto to its fourth straight loss. Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Andrew Kittredge (4-0) threw a scoreless seventh and Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his eighth save.
Padres 6, Mariners 4
SAN DIEGO — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for San Diego, which beat Seattle for its eighth straight win.
The game was tied at 1 when the Padres broke through against left-hander Justus Sheffield (3-4) in the fifth. The Padres scored five runs on four singles, two walks, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt by Joe Musgrove, a starting pitcher who sometimes is called on to pinch-hit. The Mariners committed three errors in the inning, two after Hosmer singled.
Craig Stammen (3-1) pitched a perfect fifth in relief of rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers for the win. Mark Melancon got the final two outs for his majors-leading 16th save.
Athletics 6, Angels 2
ANAHEIM — Chris Bassitt pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning and Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the Athletics’ victory over the Angels.
Matt Olson and Aramís García hit solo homers, while Mark Canha tripled, doubled and scored two runs as the first-place A’s took the first two games and claimed the series victory over their last-place downstate rivals.
Bassitt (4-2) gave up only a leadoff walk and David Fletcher’s slow-rolling single during the first seven innings. Although he struck out eight and got within four outs of his first career complete game, Bassit gave up three hits and both runs in the eighth, getting chased by Shohei Ohtani’s RBI triple to center.
