Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games and Jay Bruce blooped a two-run single in the seventh for his first hit with his new team in New York’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
Orioles 4, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Maikel Franco drove in two runs after another Boston error, Pedro Severino had his second two-hit game in a row and Matt Harvey made his Orioles debut on Saturday in Baltimore’s 4-2 victory over the Red Sox.
Tigers 5, Indians 2
DETROIT — Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2.
Royals 11, Rangers 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in three runs for the second straight game, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Texas Rangers 11-4.
Cubs 5, Pirates 1
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta pitched six solid innings in a triumphant return to the Cubs, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward homered, and Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.
Phillies 4, Braves 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings while going 2 for 3 with two RBIs in leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Wheeler retired the final 17 Atlanta hitters he faced after a one-out single to Travis d’Arnaud in the second inning. He mixed a fastball that reached the high 90s with a sinker that had the Braves off balance for the afternoon.
Astros 9, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston kept thriving through all the boos, slugging its way to a third straight win in a 9-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Reds 9, Cardinals 6
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos stood over, flexed and jawed at St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring, setting off a series of scuffles that included relievers shoving in the outfield as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-6 Saturday.
Marlins 12, Rays 7
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in three years with a 12-7 victory.
Twins 2, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — José Berríos and three relievers combined on a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts, and the Minnesota Twins beat Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Saturday night.
Dodgers 6, Rockies 5
DENVER — Zach McKinstry hustled for a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning when left fielder Raimel Tapia reached over the fence to bring the ball back, only to have it bounce out of his glove and roll away as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.
Kenley Jansen recorded five outs to earn the save.
McKinstry lined a fastball from Mychal Givens (0-1) that resulted in his first major league homer. It also was the first inside-the-park homer by a Dodgers players since Chris Taylor on Sept. 18, 2017, at Philadelphia.
McKinstry's drive was heading into the seats before Tapia made a sensational play as he crashed into the wall. The ball bounced away as a staggered Tapia fell to the ground before realizing the ball was still in play. McKinstry motored around bases and clapped as he crossed home plate.
Padres 7, Diamondbacks 0
SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove was brilliant in his debut for his hometown Padres, Manny Machado homered for his first hit of 2021 and Wil Myers drove in three runs on two doubles as San Diego beat Arizona 7-0 Saturday night to open the season 3-0.
With his parents and other family members in the stands, Musgrove (1-0) held the Diamondbacks to three hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking none. After allowing a one-out single in the first, he retired 11 straight, seven by strikeout.
Rookie Ryan Weathers, who made his big league debut in Game 1 of the NL Division Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished the combined four-hitter with three strikeouts in three innings for his first save.
Angels 5, White Sox 3
ANAHEIM — Justin Upton's homer capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels, helped by a flyball that bounced off the head of White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, beat hot-hitting Yermín Mercedes and Chicago 5-3 Saturday night.
Mercedes homered, doubled and singled to become the first player since at least 1900 to begin a season with eight straight hits. The 28-year-old rookie flied out in his final at-bat, ending the streak.
The Angels trailed 3-2 going into the eighth. Anthony Rendon singled with one out and scored the tying run on Jared Walsh's triple. Upton then supplied the game-winning shot, sending a changeup from Evan Marshall (0-1) over the wall in left.
Mariners 4, Giants 0
SEATTLE — Chris Flexen returned to the big leagues with a win after a year in South Korea, Mitch Haniger and Ty France each hit a homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night.
Flexen (1-0) struck out six and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings to help the Mariners take the first series of the year. The 26-year-old righthander looked sharp after spending 2020 with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization.
France hit the Mariners’ first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The Mariners then hit three straight doubles off Giants starter Logan Webb (0-1) to start the fourth, building a 3-0 lead on run-scoring hits from Dylan Moore and rookie center fielder Taylor Trammell. It was Trammell's first big-league hit.
Haniger led off the eighth inning with a solo shot to left field. He also led off the game with a double.
Flexen threw 94 pitches in the start, walking just two. It had been 588 days since he appeared in the majors. He was 8-4 for the Bears last year after going 3-11 in 27 appearances for the New York Mets from 2017-19.
