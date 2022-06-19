Cubs 6, Braves 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping Chicago past Atlanta.
Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string.
The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field.
Justin Steele (2-5) got his first win since his season debut April 9 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Rafael Ortega homered and Alfonso Rivas and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Cubs.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Saturday.
Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to win his eighth straight decision.
Michael King worked two innings and Clay Holmes got the final four outs. The Yankees pitched their 11th shutout of the season and improved to a major league-best 49-16.
Giants 7, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH - Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth and provided some breathing room with an RBI double in the ninth as San Francisco rallied past Pittsburgh.
Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants, who have won seven of eight and 13 of 19 to move to10 games over .500 (37-27) for the first time this season.
Alex Wood (5-5) surrendered a three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Diego Castillo in the fourth but hung around long enough to win. Wood allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Rays 7, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Harold Ramirez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay snapped its four-game losing streak with a victory over Baltimore.
Francisco Mejía had a career-high four hits for the Rays and Yandy Díaz had three.
Díaz also drew a one-out walk off Dillon Tate (0-3) in the ninth. Ji-Man Choi followed with a single and Tate hit Randy Arozarena with a two-strike pitch to load the bases. Ramirez’s fly to right put the Rays ahead.
Royals 2, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Brad Keller allowed one hit in seven crisp innings, helping Kansas City past Oakland for its third straight win.
Jose Cuas retired two batters and allowed a one out double in the eighth. Scott Barlow set down the final four batters for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter.
The A’s were shut out for the eighth time this season, dropped their eighth straight at home, and fell to a majors-worst 22-45. Oakland has lost 15 of 17.
White Sox 7, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Johnny Cueto and Reynaldo López combined for a three-hitter and Luis Robert tied a career-high with four RBIs as Chicago jumped on Justin Verlander early in a win over Houston.
Cueto (1-3) allowed two hits and struck out five in a season-high seven innings to get his first win since July 29 with San Francisco.
Mets 3, Marlins 2
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker retired 18 in a row and pitched into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor homered for the second straight game and New York beat Miami.
The Mets have won three straight and five of six, earning their NL-best 44th victory and improving to a season-high 21 games over .500.
Walker (5-2) pitched one-run ball and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings.
Brewers 7, Reds 3
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won consecutive games for the first time this month.
Tigers 14, Rangers 7
DETROIT — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Texas.
Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut for Detroit. Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.
Phillies 2, Nationals 1 (10 innings)
WASHINGTON — Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington for its 15th win in 17 games.
The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3.
The last-place Nationals lost on the day they retired the No. 11 of organizational stalwart Ryan Zimmerman.
Cardinals 11, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and St. Louis broke it open with a six-run sixth in a win at Boston, where Neil Diamond made a rare appearance to sing “Sweet Caroline” — a staple song in the middle of the eighth at Fenway Park.
Rockies 5, Padres 4
DENVER — Ryan McMahon’s third hit of the game was a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.
C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies, who won their second straight after a seven-game home losing streak.
Twins 11, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Gary Sánchez smashed a long two-run homer that capped a six-run third inning, Dylan Bundy threw eight effective innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1.
The Twins jumped ahead for a 6-0 lead with their big third inning, highlighted by a mammoth two-out, two-run homer from Sánchez that traveled 456 feet into the left-center seats and left his bat at over 107 mph. It was the two-time All-Star’s eighth homer of the season.
Alex Kirilloff — recently called up from Triple-A — added a two-run double. The Twins did ample offensive damage even without star slugger Byron Buxton, who had a scheduled day off.
