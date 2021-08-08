Yankees 5, Mariners 4
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.
Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.
New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase. The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.
Odor hit a two-run drive inside the right field foul pole to pull the Yankees to 4-3 in the sixth. With one out, pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres hit a fly and Haniger raced back, appeared to overrun it and then slipped, allowing the ball to get to the warning track.
White Sox 4, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday.
Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field. The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break.
Rodón and the White Sox bullpen combined for 17 strikeouts. David Bote got two of the five hits for the Cubs, who have dropped three straight and five of six.
Rodón (9-5) allowed just two hits to bounce back after losing consecutive starts for the first time this season. He was lifted after walking Rafael Ortega to lead off the sixth.
Blue Jays 1, Red Sox 0, 1st game
Red Sox 2 Blue Jays 1, 2nd game
TORONTO — Jonathan Araúz singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 2-1 Saturday night to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays.
Matt Barnes (6-3) worked one inning for the win and Adam Ottavino finished for his eighth save in 12 opportunities as the Red Sox won for the second time in their past 10 games.
Facing right-hander Adam Cimber (2-3), Araúz grounded a leadoff single past shortstop Bo Bichette to score Franchy Cordero, who started the inning on second base.
Toronto won the opener 1-0 when Marcus Semien led off the bottom of the seventh by connecting on the first pitch from Barnes (5-3). It was Semien’s 26th home run of the season and the first game-ending homer of his career.
Athletics 12, Rangers 3
OAKLAND — Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland’s seven-run third inning, and the Athletics handed Texas its 13th consecutive road loss.
Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison also homered. Oakland’s sputtering offense batted around in consecutive innings for the first time since 2016. A’s newcomer Starling Marte added a pair of hits to continue his surge at the plate. Oakland has won seven of nine.
Phillies 5, Mets 3
PHILADELPHIA — Brad Miller homered twice and first-place Philadelphia withstood a ninth-inning rally for its seventh straight victory, beating New York.
Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled to help the Phillies increase their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games.
The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann started the ninth with three consecutive homers to match a club record. Two more batters reached base before Ian Kennedy struck out Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis for his 18th save and second with the Phillies.
Astros 4, Twins 0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit the 50th home run of his career, rookie Luis Garcia pitched six scoreless innings, and three relievers completed the four-hitter to help the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
The victory snaps a three-game skid for the Astros, who entered the game having dropped five of six.
Alvarez, who was playing in his 184th career game, reached 50 home runs faster than any player in franchise history, passing Lance Berkman, who did it in his 231st game in 2001.
Nationals 3, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Riley Adams’ two-run homer in the ninth gave Washington the lead and the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith, beating the Braves 3-2 on Saturday night.
Smith blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, wasting a strong start from Charlie Morton and costing Atlanta an opportunity to move past the New York Mets and into second place in the tight NL East.
Adams, a rookie catcher who took a .091 batting average into the game, crushed the first pitch he saw from Smith for a high homer, the first of his career, into the left-field seats. The homer drove in Ryan Zimmerman, who had a pinch-hit double.
Morton allowed only three hits in six scoreless innings to outpitch Washington rookie Josiah Gray.
Rays 12, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered for the second straight game and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.
Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco also went deep for the AL East-leading Rays, and Shane McClanahan (6-4) allowed three runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over a career-high seven innings.
Cruz doubled in the first inning and homered off rookie Spenser Watkins (2-3) with a man on in the fifth to put the Rays ahead for good. It was a sufficient encore to Cruz’s performance on Friday night, when the 41-year-old slugger homered and had five RBIs to help beat the last-place Orioles. Since coming to the Rays in a July 22 trade with Minnesota, Cruz has four home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games.
Reds 11, Pirates 3
CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career high with six RBIs in Cincinnati's victory over Pittsburgh.
Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL wild card.
Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (7-3) allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory. Mitch Keller (3-9) was the loser.
Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh.
Cardinals 5, Royals 2
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter had a tiebreaking double and St. Louis beat Kansas City.
Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City.
Luís García (1-0) had three strikeouts in two shutout innings for his first major league win since Aug. 29, 2019, with the Angels against Boston. Ryan Helsley and Génesis Cabrera each tossed a scoreless inning before Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his second save.
Tigers 2, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera remained two home runs shy of 500, but Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 5 1/3 scoreless innings to help Detroit beat Cleveland.
Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk, keeping his career total at 498 homers. He's trying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500.
Alexander (2-1) allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out four in his seventh appearance since moving into the rotation.
Giants 9, Brewers 6 (11)
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders.
Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth.
LaMonte Wade put the Giants ahead for good in the 11th with a one-out single that scored Austin Slater. Belt followed with a two-run shot over the right-field wall. Kris Bryant capped the rally with an RBI double.
All four of the Giants' 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano (0-1) in his Brewers debut.
Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights. Bryant and Buster Posey both had three hits.
Rockies 7, Marlins 4
DENVER — Austin Gomber rebounded from his shortest start of the season to strike out a career-high nine, pitching the Colorado Rockies to a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
The Rockies used five home runs to win 14-2 Friday night but didn’t leave the yard Saturday. They had four doubles, one by Brendan Rodgers that extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
Rodgers left in the sixth after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from reliever Zach Pop. The team announced he had a bruised right hand and is day-to-day.
Gomber (9-6) threw 40 pitches in one inning of work Sunday at San Diego but looked strong in six innings against Miami. He allowed five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out the last four he faced.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado singled home the go-ahead run in a four-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Saturday night but failed to get Yu Darvish the win after he struck out 12.
Darvish matched his season strikeout high and didn't walk a batter in seven brilliant innings while holding Arizona to two runs and four hits. He left with the score tied at 2. San Diego had two on with one out in the seventh before Tommy Pham grounded into a double play.
But the Padres broke through in the eighth. Adam Frazier hit a leadoff single against Brett de Geus (2-1) and stole second without a throw. Machado then singled to bring in Frazier. Joe Mantiply walked Trent Grisham with the bases loaded, and pinch-hitter Austin Nola followed with a two-run single.
Drew Pomeranz (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.
Dodgers 5, Angels 3
LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Cody Bellinger homered off Angels starter Jaime Barria.
Corey Seager led off the eighth with an infield single and advanced to second on Will Smith's one-out hit. That set the stage for Taylor, who lined a sinker from Junior Guerra (2-2) into left-center. Left fielder Justin Upton wasn't able to get to it in time and slipped as the ball rolled to the wall before it was retrieved by Brandon Marsh.
Brusdar Graterol (2-0) worked out of a jam in the eighth to get the win. The Angels had runners on first and second but Graterol retired the next two hitters, including whiffing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani — who came on as a pinch-hitter — on a 101.5 mph fastball to end the inning.
Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 23rd save.
The Dodgers scored twice in the first before the Angels rallied in the third. They tied it on three straight hits and then took the lead when Max Muncy dropped an infield popup.
Trea Turner drew a leadoff walk in the first and scored on Muncy's double. Muncy advanced to third on Mookie Betts' fly ball and came home on a base hit by Seager to make it 2-0.
David Fletcher's one-out double in the third began the Angels' outburst. José Iglesias followed with an RBI double and beat Bellinger's throw to the plate from center on a single by Phil Gosselin.
Gosselin advanced to second on the throw. It appeared he would be stranded when Jo Adell hit a sky-high popup, but Muncy dropped it just in front of the mound. Gosselin had already crossed the plate by the time third baseman Justin Turner retrieved the ball.
