Blue Jays 4, Royals 0
TORONTO — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Saturday for their third straight win.
Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.
Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters.
Giants 8, Astros 6
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants hit five home runs, including four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, and beat Houston 8-6 Saturday in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.
Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants.
Aledmys Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension.
The Giants lead the NL with 156 home runs, but had gone a season-high four games without one before Solano’s two-out drive in the second.
After Flores connected for a two-run homer in the third, Wade homered into McCovey Cove in the fourth. The ball sailed over his mother, who was standing on the walkway behind the seats in right field.
Orioles 5, Tigers 2
DETROIT — John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
Means (5-3) gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5. The left-hander was making his third start since going on the injured list in early June with a left shoulder strain.
Ryan Mountcastle contributed three hits, an RBI and scored a run. Pat Valaika had two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, who have won six of their last eight games.
Rays 9, Red Sox 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco had two key run-scoring hits, the Tampa Bay bullpen worked out of a pair of bases-loaded jams, and the Rays moved into first place in the AL East with a 9-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.
Franco’s RBI triple off Nathan Eovaldi (9-6) gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 lead in the sixth. He added a run-scoring single during a three-run eighth that made it 9-5. Francisco Mejía had a two-run single in the eighth.
Andrew Kittredge (7-1) fell behind Christian Vázquez 3-0 with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, but rebounded to get the strikeout. He kept the game tied at 5 when he fanned Bobby Dalbec on three pitches.
Boston also failed to score after loading the bases in the seventh, an inning in which reliever Jeffrey Springs sprained his right knee going after a bunt single by Rafael Devers that hit the third-base bag. Matt Wisler ended the threat by striking out Hunter Renfroe.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees, leading New York over Miami 4-2 Saturday on a night Marlins manager Don Mattingly missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
Obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Rizzo drove a sinker from reliever Steven Otker near the right field upper deck in the seventh for his 16th homer.
Rizzo also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run. He is 4 for 5 and has reached base eight times in two games with New York.
Mattingly tested positive Saturday. The 60-year-old, a former Yankees captain in his sixth season as Miami’s manager, was vaccinated in mid-April and experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the ballpark. Bench coach James Rowson managed the Marlins in Mattingly’s absence.
Twins 8, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer, rookie right-hander Bailey Ober threw four effective innings and Minnesota beat St. Louis to end a three-game losing streak.
Jeffers hit two home runs, including his first grand slam, and drove home six in a 17-14 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. He drilled his ninth home run of the season off St. Louis starter Jake Woodford (2-3) to highlight a five-run third inning that made it 7-0.
Ober, making his 11th career start, allowed one run on four hits over four innings. He struck six and did not walk a batter.
Pirates 3, Phillies 2
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the ninth inning, lifting Pittsburgh past Philadelphia.
Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a double into the gap in left-center off Jose Alvarado (6-1). Reynolds moved to third on Gregory Polanco’s slow rolling groundout, and John Nogowski followed with a walk, loading the bases. Stallings hit a chopper toward third baseman Alec Bohm, whose throw home was too late to get Reynolds.
Indians 12, White Sox 11
CHICAGO — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but Cleveland rallied to beat Chicago.
Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit.
Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The 27-year-old catcher played his 18th game in the majors — he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on July 6 to replace the injured Yasmani Grandal.
Batting ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third off Triston McKenzie. Zavala connected for a grand slam off McKenize in the fourth for a 6-1 lead and a solo drive against Bryan Shaw in the seventh. With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record-tying four homers in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth and finished with six RBIs.
Braves 8, Brewers 1
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead Atlanta past Milwaukee.
Swanson had three hits, including his second career grand slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the sixth, one pitch after it appeared he struck out. His run-scoring single in the fourth tied it at 1.
Swanson has set a career high with 20 homers, matching the Braves’ franchise record for a shortstop. Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.
Jesse Chavez (2-2) pitched a scoreless sixth. Brandon Woodruff (7-6) took the loss.
Chicago Cubs 6, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory, Rafael Ortega homered and Chicago beat Washington.
The Cubs, who had dropped four in a row, made six trades prior to Friday’s deadline, scattering Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel and others to contenders.
Hendricks (13-4) won his 11th straight decision in a 15-start stretch. He was part of the franchise’s 2016 World Series championship, is signed through 2023 and is one of the team’s most recognizable remaining players. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.
Rangers 5, Mariners 4 (10)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the 10th inning to lift Texas past Seattle.
Heim homered off Diego Castillo (2-5), who was acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay and hadn’t given up a run in his previous 11 outings.
Spencer Patton (1-1) earned the win after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning and the then-go-ahead run in the 10th.
N.Y. Mets 5, Reds 4 (10)
NEW YORK — Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Báez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night.
With the Mets down to their final strike, Dominic Smith hit a tying single off Sean Doolittle in the ninth. Brandon Drury opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Luis Cessa (3-2), driving in automatic runner Kevin Pillar from second base to win it.
Votto, riding a seven-game homer streak, laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play — mere inches from sailing over near the 370-foot sign.
A foot higher and Votto would have tied Dale Long (1956 Pittsburgh Pirates), Don Mattingly (1987 New York Yankees) and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1993 Seattle Mariners), the only players to homer in eight straight games.
The ball was hit so hard, Votto settled for a single.
Rockies 5, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Germán Márquez outdueled Yu Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to help Colorado beat San Diego.
Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz also homered off Darvish (7-6).
The Padres placed electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day disabled list before the game, a day after he partially dislocated his left shoulder for the third time this season. Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs and 23 stolen bases.
Márquez (9-8) held San Diego to two runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked four to snap a two-start losing streak. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 16th save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.