Cardinals 4, Giants 0
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and four relievers combined for St. Louis’ sixth shutout of the season to end San Francisco’s winning steak at six.
Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Génesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.
Braves 6, Padres 5
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Riley hit a tiebreaking double during a four-run rally in the eighth inning in the Atlanta Braves’ 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The Braves tagged reliever Steven Wilson (3-1) for Ozzie Albies’ RBI single, Ozuna’s two-run homer and Riley’s go-ahead hit.
The game appeared to turn in San Diego’s favor in top of the eighth when first baseman Matt Olson misplayed Trent Grisham’s grounder for a two-base error with one out. Grisham advanced on Will Smith’s wild pitch and scored on Jorge Alfaro’s single to tie it at 2.
Tigers 3, Orioles 0
DETROIT — Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after being hit in the hand by a line drive and the Detroit bullpen did the rest, teaming on a four-hitter to beat Baltimore.
Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but the righty had to leave after Ramon Urias’ liner hit him in the pitching hand in the second inning. Wily Peralta replaced him, with the game delayed to give him time to warm up. Peralta (1-0) set down eight batters and four more relievers finished. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Marlins 9, Brewers 3
MIAMI — Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered to help Miami beat Milwaukee.
Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers (2-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter.
Blue Jays 5, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay to end a five-game skid.
Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season. Jansen was activated Saturday after being sidelined for more than a month with a strained left oblique. He hit his third homer in only his ninth at-bat this year.
Pirates 3, Reds 1
PITTSBURGH — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.
Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs.
That was the only hit allowed by Thompson (2-3) in six innings. He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches.
Red Sox 11, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — J.D. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning homer, 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh in his return from the COVID-19 list and Boston beat Texas for its first series victory in a month.
Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which set a season high for runs and has won the first two in the three-game weekend series. Kiké Hernández drove in three runs.
Nationals 13, Astros 6
WASHINGTON — Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and Washington ended Houston’s winning streak at 11.
Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros fell one game short of matching the franchise record set in 1999 and matched in 2004 and 2018.
Houston starter Cristian Javier (2-1) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Jose Siri had a homer, triple and a single for Houston.
Guardians 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored after a collision on the bases in Cleveland’s victory over Minnesota.
Giménez scored the automatic runner, but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game. Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw’s single. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.
White Sox 3, Yankees 2
CHICAGO — Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago ended New York’s winning streak at five.
The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had slugged away for a total of 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more.
Mets 5, Mariners 4
NEW YORK — Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season, and the New York Mets took advantage of some sloppy Seattle defense to beat the Mariners 5-4.
Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored three times for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the top of the seventh.
Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Yan Gomes hit a solo homer and added a go-ahead single in the ninth inning in Chicago’s victory over Arizona.
The Cubs have won three out of their past five games after dropping eight of nine.
Rowan Wick worked the ninth and gave up one run before earning his third save. Mychal Givens (3-0) threw two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief.
Rockies 4, Royals 1
DENVER — Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame a rough inning for his first victory this season and Colorado beat Kansas City to snap a five-game losing streak.
Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Márquez (1-3), who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.