Braves 5, Marlins 2, 1st game
Braves 6, Marlins 2, 2nd game
MIAMI — Ronald Acuña homered on the first pitch of the game, Matt Olson hit his 24th homer and Atlanta completed a doubleheader sweep of Miami.
Rookie Vaughn Grissom also went deep for the surging Braves, who won their fifth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets.
In the first game, Chadwick Thompson doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to lead Atlanta.
In the opener, Matt Olson homered and Acuña and Robbie Grossman had two hits each for the Braves. Kyle Muller (1-1) scattered two runs and three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one
Blue Jays 2, Guardians 1
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1 Saturday, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six.
Hernández and Chapman connected off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has lost three of his past four decisions. McKenzie (8-9) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost for the third time in 10 games.
Rays 8, Orioles 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as Tampa Bay moved in front of Baltimore in the AL wild-card race.
McClanahan (11-5) gave up two runs, seven hits and three walks, and had five strikeouts. Jose Siri had three hits and scored three runs, including on Taylor Walls’ two-run homer in the eighth.
DL Hall (0-1) allowed five runs, five hits and three walks along with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut as the Orioles lost for the third time in 11 games, falling one-half game behind Tampa Bay in the AL East and wild-card standings.
Cubs 7, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Franmil Reyes homered, powering the Cubs to their third straight win.
Happ hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh, continuing his long run of success at Cincinnati. The All-Star outfielder has 16 career homers at Great American Ball Park.
Nationals 4, Padres 3
WASHINGTON — San Diego and new slugger Juan Soto repeatedly failed to come through in the clutch against his former club, and last-place Washington beat the wild-card-chasing Padres when the go-ahead run scored thanks to an overruled call on a play at the plate.
Playing their second game since learning of Fernando Tatis’ steroid suspension, the Padres built a 3-0 lead thanks in part to solo homers from Manny Machado and Trent Grisham. But Yu Darvish (10-6) gave away that edge on back-to-back deep balls off the bats of Yadiel Hernandez and Joey Meneses in the sixth.
White Sox 6, Tigers 4
CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and Chicago handed Detroit its sixth straight loss.
Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL Central leader Cleveland. His single off Joe Jiménez (3-2) gave the White Sox a 5-4 lead in the seventh.
Astros 8, Athletics 0
HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as Houston blanked Oakland.
McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It’s his first shutout since August 31, 2021. The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston.
Mets 1, Phillies 0
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Saturday night.
Pete Alonso hit an early RBI single as the NL East leaders improved to 31-9 following a loss and 10-4 in the season series with Philadelphia. Alonso leads the NL with 97 RBIs.
Rangers 7, Mariners 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager matched a career high with his 26th homer and rookie Bubba Thompson drove in a run with a sacrifice squeeze bunt as Texas snapped a nine-game losing streak to Seattle.
Texas trailed 3-0 before a four-run outburst in the fourth inning against Marco Gonzalez (7-12). That was capped by Thompson’s bunt pushed to the right side as Charlie Culberson crossed home plate.
Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 (10 innings)
ST. LOUIS — Hunter Renfroe tripled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and St. Louis wasted a magnificent start by Adam Wainwright.
Milwaukee moved within a half-game of NL Central-leading St. Louis, ending the Cardinals’ nine-game home winning streak.
Wainwright took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up finishing nine, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in his 109-pitch outing.
Yankees 3, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past Boston for their second win in 10 games and manager Aaron Boone’s 400th career victory with the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo had two hits for Boston, which had won its last two games, including a dramatic 3-2 win over New York in 10 innings on Friday night.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0
DENVER — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and Arizona beat Colorado.
Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his past two starts. He retired 13 of his last 14 batters.
Giants 2, Pirates 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh.
Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save.
LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games. Wade also doubled and scored on Joc Pederson’s double in the first.
