L.A. Dodgers 6, Rockies 1
DENVER — Clayton Kershaw held Colorado to four hits and a run over seven strong innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Rockies 6-1 on Saturday night.
Chris Taylor homered, tripled and drove in three runs and AJ Pollock also hit a home run for the NL West leaders.
Kershaw (6-2) threw just 86 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- while striking out six and not walking a batter.
Kevin Pillar had two hits and Raimel Tapia doubled and scored for the scuffling Rockies. Colorado has lost four straight.
Taylor hit a two-run triple in the first and then homered leading off the fourth, his seventh of the season, to put the Dodgers ahead 3-1.
Pollock hit his 12th home run of the season in the seventh to give LA a major league-high 100 this season. The Dodgers scored two more on a wild pitch by reliever Mychal Givens and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that allowed Mookie Betts to score from second base.
Colorado got its only run in the first when Tapia legged out a double, stole third and came home on a groundout.
Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2) went five innings.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said RHP Walker Buehler threw a simulated game on Saturday and could start Thursday against Oakland. Buehler last pitched on Sept. 8 and has been dealing with a blister issue. "I think he'll throw again at the secondary site when we're on the road," Roberts said. "I think that he'll do one more simulated -- probably six innings and 90 pitches -- and then he'll make his last start of the season with us and be ready for the postseason."
DAVIS ERA OVER
After a pair of rough seasons, Colorado has parted ways with closer Wade Davis by designating him for assignment Saturday. Davis was signed to a three-year deal before the 2018 season and led the NL that season with a franchise-record 43 saves. He struggled last year and was 0-1 with a 20.77 ERA in five appearances this year after missing most of the season with a right shoulder strain.
"He was a great presence on our team and a great mentor for a lot of our younger pitchers. He was one of our leaders," manager Bud Black said. "The shoulder woes started happening and he just really couldn't recover totally."
UP NEXT
The Dodgers will send RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 1.51 ERA) against Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-2, 3.30) on Sunday in the last of a four-game series.
Athletics 6, Giants 0
OAKLAND — Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer once Oakland finally got to San Francisco’s bullpen, and the playoff-bound Athletics beat the Giants by the same 6-0 score for a second straight game Saturday.
Lefty starter Jesús Luzardo (3-2) gave up five hits over six innings, striking out seven without a walk. He ended a four-start winless stretch. The A’s clinched their third straight postseason berth with a 6-0 win Friday night and were closing in on the club’s first AL West crown since 2013. Oakland would clinch the division crown with a loss by Houston to Arizona later at night.
Kevin Gausman (3-3) struck out six in six innings and stymied the slugging A’s after missing his last turn because of elbow soreness.
Phillies 3, Blue Jays 1
PHILADELPHIA — Vince Velasquez pitched six strong innings, Andrew McCutchen hit the go-ahead single in the fifth inning and Philadelphia beat the slumping Toronto Blue Jays 3-1.
Velasquez (1-1) allowed a run, two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Tigers 5, Indians 2
DETROIT — Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers won their first game following manager Ron Gardenhire’s retirement, 5-2 over the Cleveland Indians.
Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health. What looked like another quiet night for Detroit’s bats suddenly changed in the eighth, when the Tigers broke through.
Marlins 7, Nationals 3
MIAMI — Miguel Rojas and Garrett Cooper each had a double and a homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 7-3.
Brewers 5, Royals 0
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0.
White Sox 5, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Tim Anderson hit two of Chicago’s five solo homers, and the White Sox — already guaranteed a playoff spot — took another step toward the AL Central title by overpowering the Cincinnati Reds 5-0.
Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve drove in two, Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single and the Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Saturday night to get back to .500.
Altuve tied it at 2 in the sixth with an RBI double, and Tucker put Houston ahead with his single three batters later, chasing starter Luke Weaver (1-8).
N.Y. Yankees 8, Red Sox 0
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
Mets 7, Braves 2
Rays 3, Orioles 1
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs,late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.