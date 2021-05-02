Yankees 6, Tigers 4
NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday.
Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14.
In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Detroit began the day with a majors-worst .199 team batting average — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five Tigers under .200.
Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.
Nationals 7, Marlins 2
WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday.
Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.
Corbin (1-3), who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts. He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking four.
Corbin posted his first win since last August. A two-time All-Star with Arizona, the 31-year-old lefty signed a $140 million, six-year deal with the Nationals before the 2019 season and was a key member of their staff as they went on to win the World Series.
Royals 11, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven.
White Sox 7, Indians 3
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday.
Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.
Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13.
Orioles 8, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Matt Harvey won his third straight start and the Baltimore Orioles took advantage of Oakland’s sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning Saturday in an 8-4 win over the Athletics.
The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose. DJ Stewart added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Orioles.
Harvey (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking three with one strikeout. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row.
Cubs 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Nick Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen shut down the Cincinnati Reds in a testy 3-2 win on Saturday.
Hoerner drove in Javier Báez with one of his three hits, a two-out single to center field off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete Chicago’s rally from a 2-0 deficit.
Astros 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros made an early lead stand up, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Saturday.
Jose Altuve doubled on the first pitch of the game, leading to a three-run inning. Houston got three hits in the first inning and only one more the rest of the game.
Urquidy (2-2) walked one and struck out five in winning his second straight start, which came on his 26th birthday. His day started with a phone call to his family in Mexico.
Mets 5, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.
Cardinals 12, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the first inning to send the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5 on Saturday night.
Flaherty (5-0) struck out nine while winning his fifth straight start. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and improved to 7-1 in 10 career starts against the Pirates.
Rangers 8, Red Sox 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as Texas topped Boston.
Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities.
Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave the Rangers a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning.
Blue Jays 6, Braves 5 (10)
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat Atlanta.
Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field.
Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning.
Rockies 14, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — Dom Nuñez launched a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and Colorado pounded out 18 hits in a win over Arizona.
It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado’s lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs.
Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs and six hits while striking out seven.
Padres 6, Giants 2
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell earned his first win for San Diego, backed by Manny Machado’s early three-run homer against San Francisco.
Pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run single as the Padres pulled away.
Snell (1-0) gave up one earned run and five hits in five innings, striking out six. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was acquired from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade.
Angels 10, Mariners 5
SEATTLE — Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, and Los Angeles star Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle.
Walsh followed Trout’s 10th career first-inning homer in Seattle with a solo shot, then added a two-run drive in the second that made it 8-0. The Angels have won four of six.
Walsh’s second multi-homer game marked the fourth time an Angels player connected in the first two innings.
Trout is the only Mariners opponent with more than 20 home runs in Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.