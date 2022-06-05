Yankees 3, Tigers 0
NEW YORK — Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances, and the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23.
Cubs 6, Cardinals 1, 1st game
Cardinals 7, Cubs 4, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and St. Louis overcame a baserunning mistake to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4 and split a doubleheader.
Ian Happ had two doubles for the Cubs, who won the first game 6-1.
Donovan doubled after Michael Rucker (0-1) walked Nolan Arenado. Harrison Bader followed with an RBI single, and another run scored on a double play during a four-run 10th.
A Cardinals mistake kept them from taking the lead in the ninth. Edmundo Sosa missed third base attempting to score from second on Nolan Gorman’s single off David Robertson. Sosa had to return to third, and Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to end the threat.
Donovan had three hits and Sosa added two in the nightcap for the Cardinals, who have won 11 of 16.
Blue Jays 12, Twins 3
TORONTO — José Berríos struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings against his former team and Toronto backed him with three home runs in a win over Minnesota.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette homered as the streaking Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added three hits and Toronto set season highs in runs and hits (16).
Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 1
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, rallying Pittsburgh past Arizona.
Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a single off Mark Melancon (1-6), who blew his second save in 13 opportunities. Suwinski then hit the ninth pitch of the at-bat for his first career game-ending hit and sixth home run of the season.
Rangers 3, Mariners 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer, rookie Glenn Otto won his third start in a row despite some erratic control and closer Joe Barlow quickly rebounded as Texas beat Seattle.
The Rangers didn’t have a base runner against Marco Gonzales (3-6) until Marcus Semien led off the fourth with a single through the right side left open a shift. On the first pitch after Mitch Garver’s one-out walk, Garcia hit his ninth homer for a 3-0 lead.
Red Sox 8, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and Boston beat Oakland.
Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston won its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice and made a tremendous defensive play. Xander Bogaerts added an infield single and became the career leader in games started by a Red Sox shortstop.
Pivetta (5-4) was crisp with seven strikeouts and two walks. Since losing at Baltimore on May 1, Pivetta has given up six earned runs in 41 innings — an ERA of 1.32.
Orioles 5, Guardians 4
BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini hit a 438-foot homer run, the longest by an Orioles player this season, Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street and Baltimore beat Cleveland.
Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles.
José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez hit home runs for Cleveland.
White Sox 3, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jake Burger’s first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay to snap a four-game skid.
Adam Engel opened the eighth with a pinch-hit double off Brooks Raley and scored on Danny Mendick’s single. Burger then put Chicago up 3-2 with his drive off Jalen Beeks (1-1) as the White Sox won for just the third time in 10 games.
Royals 6, Astros 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak with its 2,000th regular-season win at Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973.
Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houston’s five-game win streak.
Padres 4, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — MacKenzie Gore pitched six stellar innings and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs in San Diego’s win over Milwaukee.
Gore (4-1) continued the spectacular start to his rookie season by throwing a career-high 108 pitches and matching his best with 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks while reducing his ERA to 1.50.
Marlins 5, Giants 4
MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Miami beat San Francisco.
Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-2) allowed Jesús Aguilar’s leadoff single and hit Avisaíl García. A balk by Rogers advanced pinch runner Luke Williams and García before Sánchez’s drive to medium center scored Williams for the Marlins’ first walk-off win of the season.
Nationals 10, Reds 8
CINCINNATI — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally Washington past Cincinnati.
The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.’s second career grand slam.
Braves 6, Rockies 2 (11 innings)
DENVER — Adam Duvall capped a four-run 11th inning with a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves spoiled the debut of Colorado’s new — and very green — “City Connect” uniforms by beating the Rockies 6-2 on Saturday night.
Marcell Ozuna and William Contreras each hit a two-out, run-scoring double off Jhoulys Chacín (3-2) to set the stage for Duvall.
Duvall’s blast finished a sensational night on the mound for the Braves.
Starter Spencer Strider and six relievers held the Rockies to three hits. A.J. Minter (2-0) earned the win and Jackson Stephens closed it out with a 1-2-3 11th.
Both teams scored a run in the 10th — Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. on a sacrifice fly and Colorado’s Elias Díaz with a single.
