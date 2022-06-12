Twins 6, Rays 5
MINNEAPOLIS — MLB batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and Minnesota spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating Tampa Bay.
Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games. He homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz (0-1), who allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits and three walks.
Rangers 11, White Sox 9 (10 innings)
CHICAGO — Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.
La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.
Cardinals 5, Reds 4
ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career as St. Louis rallied past Cincinnati.
Cincinnati led 4-1 in the eighth but blew a save for the seventh time in 17 chances despite outhitting the Cards 12-7.
Nationals 8, Brewers 6
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers and Washington sent Milwaukee to its eighth consecutive loss.
Washington broke it open in the fifth against starter Eric Lauer (5-2). Soto’s two-run shot put Washington up 6-1, and Cruz followed two pitches later with a blast. Bell sent a 3-1 pitch for homer down the left field line as Washington won for the fifth time in eight games.
Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out eight over six innings, Bryson Stott hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia won its ninth straight game, matching its longest streak in 11 years.
The Phillies have won nine straight for the first time July 29-Aug. 6, 2011. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson improved to 8-0 since taking over for the fired Joe Girardi.
Orioles 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run and Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays each added an RBI, leading Baltimore over Kansas City.
Nevin’s second homer of the season gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The homer scored Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman, who scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.
Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-6) gave up four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits, one walk and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts.
Padres 2, Rockies 1, (10 innings) 1st game
Rockies 6, Padres 2, 2nd game
SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies knocked out heralded rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore in the third inning to beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 Saturday night and split a doubleheader.
The Padres won the first game 2-1 when automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home in the 10th inning on a two-out wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz.
About 40 minutes before the second game, the Padres announced that Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID-19 protocols and that quality control coach Ryan Flaherty would manage. The Padres announced earlier in the day that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had been scheduled to start the first game, and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID injured list.
Marlins 5, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, Jon Berti drove in two runs and Miami extended its winning streak to five games.
Garrett (1-1) allowed six hits and an unearned run with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the win in his second start this season.
Athletics 10, Guardians 5
CLEVELAND — Seth Brown’s grand slam capped a five-run seventh inning, and Oakland stopped a 10-game skid — its longest in 11 years — by beating Cleveland.
Steven Vogt, Christian Bethancourt and Sean Murphy also homered for Oakland, and Vogt had three hits and was hit by a pitch.
The A’s lost 10 in a row from May 30 to June 9, 2011. Oakland lost nine straight this year from April 29 to May 8, giving the A’s a pair of losing streaks of nine or more games in the same season for the first time since 1978.
Braves 10, Pirates 4
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single and Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning as Atlanta extending its winning streak to 10 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, on their longest winning streak since 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.
Tigers 3, Blue Jays 1
DETROIT — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and Detroit beat Toronto.
Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn’t issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save.
Reyes, back in the lineup after recovering from a quad strain, and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another.
Yankees 8, Cubs 0
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit two of the Yankees’ six solo homers off rookie Matt Swarmer, and New York routed the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday night for its 10th win in 11 games.
Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and former Cub Anthony Rizzo also went deep against the 28-year-old right-hander as the Yankees hit their most homers since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto.
Mariners 7, Red Sox 6
SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a walk-off single to center field off Boston reliever Hansel Robles in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night.
The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 6-5 after Seattle native Bobby Dalbec broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer to left field for Boston in the top half of the inning.
Abraham Toro tied it for Seattle with an RBI single that scored J.P. Crawford, and Moore hit a ball past a diving Jackie Bradley, Jr. in center field to score pinch-runner Sam Haggerty for the victory.
