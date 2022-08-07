Mets 8, Braves 5, 1st game
Mets 6, Braves 2, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the opener 8-5, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 5 1/2 games.
Mets fans taunted the second-place Braves in the ninth inning of Game 2 by performing the tomahawk chop, a tradition at games in Atlanta despite complaints from some Native American groups that the action is degrading.
Pete Alonso had three singles, including a bases-loaded hit to match Yankees star Aaron Judge for the major legue lead with 93 RBIs. The Mets swept their second doubleheader against Atlanta this season and opened their biggest division lead since June 21.
Orioles 6, Pirates 3
BALTIMORE — Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won its fifth straight game.
Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh in the fourth to cut an early Baltimore lead to one, but McKenna came through as a pinch-hitter the following inning, putting the Orioles up 5-2 with a big two-out hit to left.
Cubs 4, Marlins 0
CHICAGO — Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field.
P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight.
Phillies 11, Nationals 5
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game — the first Philadelphia player to do it since at least 1900 — in a rout of Washington.
J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday.
Guardians 4, Astros 1
CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting Cleveland over AL West-leading Houston.
All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter.
Tigers 9, Rays 1
DETROIT — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as Detroit ended a three-game skid with a win over All-Star Shane McClanahan on Lou Whitaker Night.
Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day, the Tigers won for the fifth time in 16 games on the night they retired Whitaker’s No. 1. Garrett Hill (2-3) picked up the win, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Rangers 8, White Sox 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis García drove in five runs as Texas shut out Chicago.
Dunning (2-6) struck out six and walked one, winning for the first time in 16 starts since a 3-1 victory April 30 over Atlanta. Chicago traded the right-hander to Texas in a December 2020 deal for pitcher Lance Lynn.
Giants 7, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and slumping San Francisco beat Oakland.
Carlos Rodón (10-6) allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his team-leading 10th victory as the Giants won for the fourth time in 16 games since the All-Star break.
Royals 5, Red Sox 4
KANSAS CITY — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving Kansas City a win over Boston.
Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (2-2) an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.
Twins 7, Blue Jays 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which beat Toronto behind a stellar bullpen performance.
All-Star Luis Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Twins, who kept their two-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central.
Reds 7, Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Saturday night, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central.
Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore.
Cardinals 1, Yankees 0
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as St. Louis handed New York its season-high fourth straight loss.
Making his first start for St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, Montgomery (4-3) was taken out after five innings for precautionary reasons due to cramping. He gave up two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth, Antonio Senzatela threw seven quality innings and Colorado rallied for a win over Arizona.
McMahon drilled a high fastball from Ian Kennedy (4-5) into the left-center seats for the game-deciding drive. The hard liner left the ballpark in a hurry, just clearing the wall to the left of the 413-foot sign. It was his 10th homer of the season.
