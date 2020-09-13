Yankees 2, Orioles 1 (10)
NEW YORK — Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 2-1 Saturday to open a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth.
With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.
Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.
Rangers 5, A’s 2, 1st game
A’s at Rangers, Game 2, late
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman homered during Texas’ five-run first inning, and the Rangers spoiled Daulton Jefferies’ major league debut.
Wes Benjamin (1-0) worked four innings for his first big league victory, coming in his fifth game. He struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs after Nick Goody retired the first three batters as an opener.
Braves 2, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.
In his fourth career start, Anderson (3-0) allowed his only hit when Asdrúbal Cabrera put a bunt down the third baseline. Anderson had a season-high nine strikeouts, allowed three walks and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
Melancon earned his 10th save in 11 chances, getting Victor Robles to pop out to right field with the bases loaded.
Cubs 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.
Phillies 12, Marlins 6
MIAMI — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-6 win over the Miami Marlins.
Blue Jays 3, Mets 2
Rays 5, Red Sox 4
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the last-place Boston Red Sox 5-4.
Lowe hit a solo shot, his 12th of the season, off Marcus Walden (0-2) in the seventh for a 5-4 lead.
Tyler Glasnow (3-1) allowed four runs and six hits over seven innings for the Rays, who are a combined 15-4 against the Boston and the New York Yankees.
White Sox 14, Tigers 0
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
