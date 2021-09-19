Indians 11, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Catcher Gary Sánchez failed to catch Oscar Mercado’s foul popup, leading to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer.
Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the fifth and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney.
Yu Cheng put the Indians ahead with a second-inning homer off Luis Gil (1-1) and added a two-run double in the fifth against Abreu. José Ramírez hit his 34th homer in the eighth against Heaney.
Red Sox 9, Orioles 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer off Mike Baumann (1-1) and drove in four runs, carrying Boston to its fourth straight win.
Bobby Dalbec added a two-run double, and Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers each drove in a run for Boston. Bogaerts and Devers both had three hits.
Ryan Mountcastle hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot, and Austin Wynns added a solo drive for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series.
Blue Jays 6, Twins 2
TORONTO — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday.
Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs and the Blue Jays improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September.
Tigers 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run homer in the first off Ryan Yarbrough (8-6) and Dustin Garneau went deep in the second. The Rays lead the AL East by 7 1/2 games.
Tigers reliever José Ureña (4-8) allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings, on Ji-Man Choi’s double-play grounder. Michael Fulmer got his 10th save by stranding Mike Zunino on second when Brett Phillips struck out and Yandy Díaz grounded into a game-ending double play.
Pirates 6, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Catcher Nick Fortes homered and singled in his major league debut, Cole Tucker had three hits and Bryse Wilson (3-7) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings as Pittsburgh moved within a win of its first series sweep of the season.
Hoy Park had a two-run triple, and Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled twice for the Pirates, who are last in the NL Central at 56-92 and assured of winning four straight series for the first time this year.
Rangers 2, White Sox 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and Texas beat former teammate Lance Lynn (10-5) and AL Central-leading Chicago.
Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.
Cardinals 3, Padres 2
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and St. Louis rallied to beat the Padres after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup.
The Cardinals pulled 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres for the second and final NL wild card, with Cincinnati two games back and Philadelphia also in the picture.
San Diego starter Yu Darvish dominated over seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine, but reliever Emilio Pagán (4-2) couldn’t get through the eighth.
Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4 (10)
HOUSTON — Kole Calhoun knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Daulton Varsho homered as Arizona scored three runs in the 10th inning.
Calhoun hit an run-scoring single off Yimi García (3-9) and Varsho followed with a two-run homer to center.
J.B. Wendelken (3-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win as Arizona snapped a four-game skid. Tyler Clippard picked up his sixth save.
Rockies 6, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Kyle Freeland (6-8) allowed seven hits and struck out seven over six innings, and Trevor Story hit a three-run homer.
Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2-0 Colorado lead.
Royals 8, Mariners 1
KANSAS CITY. Mo. — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and Kansas City stopped a three-game skid and put a dent in Seattle’s playoff chances.
Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3. He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings, and he threw three wild pitches in the first inning alone.
Brewers 6, Cubs 4
MILWAUKEE — Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and Milwaukee clinched its fourth straight postseason berth.
The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day. Milwaukee’s magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis.
Phillies 5, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading Philadelphia over New York.
Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.
Giants 2, Braves 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Alex Wood made an impressive three-inning return from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0.
Wood struck out four and didn’t walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19. Zack Littell (4-0) relieved and struck out the side in the fourth.
