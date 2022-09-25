Yankees 7, Red Sox 5
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.
Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback Tuesday night, the slugger is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.
Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-all tie in the seventh inning. Rizzo equaled his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
The Yankees (93-58) have won six straight and 10 of 12, surpassing last year’s wins total and opening an 8 1/2-game division lead with 11 to play.
Braves 6, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat Philadelphia to stop a three-game losing streak.
William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. The teams play three games in Atlanta next weekend.
Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia (83-68), which holds one of three NL wild-card spots.
Athletics 10, Mets 4
OAKLAND — Jacob deGrom got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings as New York squandered an early lead and lost to Oakland.
Handed a 3-0 advantage, deGrom (5-3) gave up four runs in the bottom of the first. He was tagged for five runs and four walks overall — the worst start for the two-time Cy Young Award winner since 2019.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Toronto regained the top AL wild-card spot with a victory over Tampa Bay.
The Blue Jays lead the Rays by one game. The top wild card finisher will host all games in their best-of-three opening-round series, while the other two wild cards play strictly on the road.
Marlins 4, Nationals 1
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and Miami shut down Washington.
Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for the Marlins.
Pirates 6, Cubs 0
PITTSBURGH — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and Pittsburgh blanked Chicago to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Oviedo (4-2) retired his final 16 batters, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.
Brewers 10, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and had a season-high five RBIs against Cincinnati in Milwaukee’s fourth straight victory.
Renfroe’s shots boosted Milwaukee’s homer count against the Reds this season to 42, tied with the 2016 Cubs for the most by any team against Cincinnati in franchise history.
Guardians 4, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and Cleveland moved closer to clinching the AL Central by beating Texas.
The streaking Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They can wrap up the division title with one more win or a White Sox loss.
Astros 11, Orioles 10
BALTIMORE — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried Houston past Baltimore, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season.
The AL West champion Astros trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally against closer Félix Bautista (4-4). Kyle Tucker tied it with a two-out RBI double and Gurriel followed with a single.
Tigers 7, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Javier Báez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and Detroit pushed the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central.
Cleveland has a magic number of one to close out the White Sox to win the division. Before Chicago lost its fifth in a row, the team announced manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
Báez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. As he rounded the bases, the former Cubs star held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday. Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
Mariners 6, Royals 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as Seattle rallied past Kansas City.
The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off Baltimore for the third and final AL wild card. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the second spot.
Padres 9, Rockies 3
DENVER — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night.
Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run singles as part of a six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 game into a rout. The Padres moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia, with the surging Milwaukee Brewers just 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the third and final spot.
Diamondbacks 5, Giants 2
PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings and Arizona ended San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.
Kelly (13-7) permitted just four hits and two runs to drop his season ERA to 3.13. He struck out six and walked one.
He is 3-0 against the Giants this season with a 1.53 ERA in five starts. It’s possible he could pitch against them again next weekend when the teams meet in San Francisco.
