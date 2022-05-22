Yankees 7, White Sox 5
NEW YORK — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday.
A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim Anderson objected to a hard tag by Donaldson, the two stars sparred again. This time, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the fray, too.
In the third inning, Donaldson had rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. Donaldson, a former AL MVP in his first season with the Yankees, was escorted off the field by manager Aaron Boone and Anderson, an All-Star shortstop, was led off by third base coach Joe McEwing.
Mets 5, Rockies 1, 1st game
Rockies 11, Mets 3, 2nd game
DENVER — Brian Serven hit a pair of two-run homers — his first two major league hits — to lead Colorado over New York for a doubleheader split.
C.J. Cron also went deep for the Rockies, and Connor Joe had three hits.
In the opener, Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup as the Mets rolled.
Serven homered in the second inning off Trevor Williams (0-3) to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Batting ninth, the rookie catcher added a two-run shot in a seven-run sixth.
Ashton Goudeau (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.
Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 6 (10 innings)
CHICAGO — Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons to give the Diamondbacks a comeback win over the Cubs.
Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele, but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras. Rowan Wick (1-1) gave up Varsho’s double.
Blue Jays 3, Reds 1
TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and the Blue Jays beat the Reds.
Bichette’s first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette’s career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh. Both came on the first pitch in his sixth career multi-homer game. All six home runs this season have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead.
Padres 2, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the Padres beat the Giants.
Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.
Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.
Red Sox 6, Mariners 5
BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vázquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Mariners scoreless for six innings.
Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win.
Rookie Julio Rodríguez had three hits for Seattle, which has dropped five of six and 18 of its last 24.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
PITTSBURGH — Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead St. Louis over Pittsburgh.
Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28. His two-run double capped a four-run second inning.
Bryan Reynolds hit an inside-the-park home run and doubled for the Pirates, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double.
Rays 6, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and Tampa Bay spoiled the debut of Baltimore’s top prospect Adley Rutschman.
The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He batted sixth and had a stand-up triple in the seventh for his first major league hit. Rutschman went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk.
Twins 9, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Ryan struck out six and Minnesota capped the game with a four-run ninth inning in a win over Kansas City.
Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Braves 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI — William Contreras homered twice, Ronald Acuña Jr. extended his two-season on-base streak to 28 games and Atlanta beat Miami.
Acuña singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. His string began last summer and was interrupted when the star outfielder injured his knee in Miami on July 10, ending his year.
Astros 2, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander had another strong start, leading Houston over Texas.
Verlander (6-1) scattered six singles across six scoreless innings without a walk to earn his major league-leading sixth win. The 39-year-old right-hander tied a season high with eight strikeouts.
Yordan Alvarez had two hits, including his second career triple, and drove in a run. Veteran catcher Jason Castro made two strong defensive plays and doubled and scored in the fifth to aid in the victory.
Brewers 5, Nationals 1
MILWAUKEE — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings for Milwaukee in a win over Washington.
McCutchen drove the first pitch from Patrick Corbin (0-7) into the Nationals’ bullpen for his 20th career leadoff homer — and second this season. Urías hit a two-out solo homer in the fifth, followed three batters later by Keston Hiura’s two-run single.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
CLEVELAND — The threat of thunderstorms and an ominous forecast postponed Saturday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians more than three hours before the first pitch.
The Tigers were taking infield practice when the game was called at 2:45 p.m. The game was scheduled to start at 6:10.
The rainout will be made up on July 14, a previously mutual off day for the AL Central rivals.
