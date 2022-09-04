Giants 5, Phillies 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending San Francisco past Philadelphia.
The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The Phillies have lost five of six.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 3
BOSTON — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping Boston beat Texas.
Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. Rafael Devers drove in two runs in Boston’s fourth straight victory. Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story each had two hits.
Royals 12, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Kyle Isbel hit his first grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. added a three-run home run and Kansas City routed Detroit.
Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez also homered for the Royals. Nate Eaton had four hits and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jonathan Heasley (3-7) gave up two earned runs and eight hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.
Rays 2, Yankees 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber limited the Yankees to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run, beating New York 2-1 Saturday night to cut their deficit in the AL East to four games.
The first-place Yankees, who have seen their 15 1/2-game advantage slip away, have lost six of seven. This was the second of six games between the teams in a 10-day stretch. Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in the third inning and the Rays made it stand up.
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift Toronto.
George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East.
Colorado at Cincinnati, postponed
CINCINNATI — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after a wait of 3 hours, 45 minutes.
The game never got started and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday.
Orioles 8, Athletics 1
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of Baltimore’s five homers and drove in four runs in a win over Oakland.
Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Nationals 7, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Mets ace Max Scherzer exited with left side fatigue after five sharp innings and 67 pitches and NL East-leading New York lost to the Washington.
Scherzer, who missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique strain, had his fastball clocked as high as 96 mph. He retired his final seven batters before heading straight to the tunnel leading to the Mets’ clubhouse following the fifth.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 4
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and St. Louis won its third straight.
Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading Cardinals, who improved to 27-8 in their last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
White Sox 13, Twins 0
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter before Luis Arraez lined a single, and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.
Cease, vying for Chicago’s third no-hitter in as many seasons, got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center. Arraez with his line-drive single to right on a 1-1 pitch. After a meeting on the mound, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to end the game for his first nine-inning complete game.
The only other runners Cease (13-6) allowed were when he walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth. Cease had seven strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes.
Mariners 4, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Robbie Ray started September the way he finished August with six solid innings as Seattle won its sixth straight. The AL Central-leading Guardians lost their fourth in a row and have been shut out in three of them.
Braves 2, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Robbie Grossman drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk against Steven Okert in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Kenley Jansen and giving Atlanta the win.
Matt Olson singled to begin the ninth to break an 0-for-22 skid and advanced to third on Michael Harris II’s double. After Okert (5-2) intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud lined out against a five-man infield, Grossman took drew the walk to win it.
Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez’s tying solo shot in the ninth, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Andrew McCutchen pulled the Brewers within 6-5 with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning after an out call at the plate was overturned on review.
Tellez then tied it with his 28th homer of the season in the ninth, a solo shot off Ian Kennedy.
Taylor, who also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, put the Brewers up 8-6 with his homer off Joe Mantiply (2-5). Devin Williams (6-3) worked a perfect ninth and Taylor Rogers struck out two and fielded Stone Garrett’s hard grounder in the 10th to close out his 30th save.
