White Sox 8, Tigers 0
CHICAGO — Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer and Chicago ended Detroit’s season-high six-game winning streak.
Cueto (3-4) and José Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout against the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none.
Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big league pitching appearance.
Phillies 1, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park this time against St. Louis and Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Philadelphia won its third straight and fifth in six games.
Gibson, tagged for four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in his previous start, combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter. He gave up two hits and walked none in seven innings.
Rangers 9, Twins 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning after earlier being part of back-to-back homers with fellow off-season pickup Corey Seager for the first time, and Texas beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Semien’s three-run homer in the fourth tied the game at 6, and Seager followed with a go-ahead shot that chased Twins starter Devin Smeltzer. That was two innings after a three-run homer by Kole Calhoun, another offseason addition for the Rangers.
Athletics 3, Astros 2
OAKLAND — Oakland rookie Zach Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A and dealt Houston its second loss in 12 games.
Logue allowed two runs and set down his final 10 batters after Martín Maldonado’s second-inning sacrifice fly. Lou Trivino worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.
Guardians 13, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for the first homer of his career and Cleveland stopped a five-game skid.
The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth.
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched six effective innings and Josh Rojas had three RBIs in Arizona’s win over Colorado.
Bumgarner (5-8) gave up Kris Bryant’s third homer in two games in the first inning and was sharp after that. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five to pass Catfish Hunter (84th) and Dan Haren (83rd) on baseball’s all-time strikeout list with 2,014.
Pirates 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Milwaukee.
Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh.
Reds 5, Rays 4 (10 innings)
CINCINNATI — Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as Cincinnati rallied in the 10th inning for fourth walk-off victory in eight games.
Farmer started the Reds 10th on second base as the automatic runner. He took third on Matt Reynolds’ single and Calvin Faucher (1-3) threw a wild pitch that made it 4-all. After Donovan Solano singled, Senzel won it.
Braves 4, Nationals 3
ATLANTA — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and Atlanta held on to beat Washington.
The Braves moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees for the major league lead.
Mets 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott, and New York rallied to beat Miami after honoring Keith Hernandez.
Pete Alonso homered and Francisco Lindor lined a two-run shot for the NL East leaders, who overcame injuries to right fielder Starling Marte and catcher James McCann in the middle innings. Both exited the game and are headed for MRIs on Sunday.
After a pregame ceremony to retire No. 17 in honor of Hernandez, the Mets got their fourth walk-off win and improved to 7-0 in extra innings.
Red Sox 6, Yankees 5 (10 innings)
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night.
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman.
Jeter Downs — named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter — hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta (2-2) for his first major league hit.
Third baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled Xander Bogaerts’ potential game-ending, double-play grounder on the transfer, getting only one out at first.
Giants 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Rodón retired 22 of the final 23 batters to finish a three-hitter for his third career complete game and Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Saturday.
Rodón (8-5) was brilliant after allowing his only run in the second inning. He got Kim Ha-seong to ground into a double play to end the second, and then was one out away from throwing seven perfect innings to end it before he walked Luke Voit. The left-hander struck out Jorge Alfaro to end his brilliant afternoon.
Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1
SEATTLE — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night.
Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003.
Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six.
J.P. Crawford led off the seventh with a single and Santana ambushed a fastball in the middle of the plate for his fifth home of the season and his biggest hit to date with the Mariners.
