Rays 6, Blue Jays 2, 1st game
Rays 11, Blue Jays 5, 2nd game
TORONTO — Francisco Mejía homered twice, Isaac Paredes had three hits and five RBIs, and Tampa Bay swept a doubleheader.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo blast for his 19th home run and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run homer in the second game, but couldn’t keep Toronto from getting swept at home for the first time in five doubleheaders.
In Game 2, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and first base coach Mark Budzinski both left the dugout in the third inning after a brief huddle with the coaching staff. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo and bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first. No explanation was given for the absences.
Yankees 13, Guardians 4, 1st game
Yankees 6, Guardians 1, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton blasted consecutive homers, Nestor Cortes shut Cleveland down for six innings and New York continued its torrid winning pace by completing a doubleheader sweep.
Matt Carpenter homered twice and Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs in New York’s romp in the opener. The Yankees are 25-6 since May 31.
Cortes (7-3) allowed a homer in the first to Amed Rosario and little else. The left-hander gave up one run and three hits and struck out six, including Guardians star José Ramírez three times.
Twins 4, Orioles 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as Minnesota again rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
A day after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jorge López for a 3-2 victory, Minnesota came back once more. Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López (4-4) that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled and Miranda followed with a single to win it.
White Sox 5, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Chicago held on to beat San Francisco.
Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco — his fewest since May 24 — and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts.
Marlins 5, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Jesús Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored in the seventh, Daniel Castano picked up his first win of the season and Miami continued its domination of Washington.
The Marlins have won 10 of 11 games against the Nationals in this season, but are 26-39 against everyone else.
Pirates 7, Brewers 4
PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz got his 12th RBI in 13 games this season to help Pittsburgh bounce back from a blowout loss.
The 23-year-old prospect put the Pirates up 4-1 with two outs in the fourth on a 392-foot solo blast to right with a 112.3 mph exit velocity that chased Brewers starter Aaron Ashby (1-6).
Cardinals 7, Phillies 6
PHILADELPHIA — Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday.
With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning.
The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.
Braves 4, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs to lead Atlanta.
Strider (4-2) didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel’s single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch.
Tigers 4, Royals 3
DETROIT — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to lift Detroit.
With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career.
Mariners 2, Athletics 1
SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift Seattle.
The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino (1-6) walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen’s error.
Rangers 7, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Kole Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, Martín Pérez won his seventh straight decision and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday.
Calhoun hit a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and third-year catcher Jonah Heim followed with his career-high 11th home run to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.
Cubs 3, Red Sox 1
CHICAGO — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.
Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.
Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 7
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers homered, Connor Joe had a three-run triple and the Colorado Rockies overcame a two-homer game by Arizona’s Christian Walker and beat the Diamondbacks 11-7 on Saturday night.
Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, C.J. Cron added a pair of RBI singles and Charlie Blackmon added a two-run double for the Rockies.
Ketel Marte homered, singled and drove in two runs, pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Jhoulys Chacin, and Jordan Luplow added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.
