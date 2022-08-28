Red Sox 5, Rays 1
BOSTON — Rich Hill struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and Boston beat Tampa Bay for a rare series win against another AL East team.
Kiké Hernández hit a solo homer for Boston, which also beat Tampa Bay 9-8 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs.
Phillies 6, Pirates 0
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and Philadelphia got its sixth straight victory.
Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500. Bryce Harper singled and was intentionally walked twice in his second game back after missing 52 contests with a broken left thumb. The Phillies (72-55) are second in the NL wild-card standings with the franchise’s best record since 2011 when it won the last of its five straight NL East titles.
Reds 6, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, Colin Moran also went deep in his return to the majors and Cincinnati beat Washington.
Kyle Farmer added a first-inning homer for the Reds, who have won back-to-back games against the Nationals after dropping 12 of their previous 16.
Tigers 11, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping Detroit pound Texas.
Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth.
Diamondbacks 10, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games.
Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera, Ketel Marté and Alek Thomas each drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who won their second straight against the White Sox.
Orioles 3, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning to lead Baltimore past Houston.
Santander’s two-run shot came off José Urquidy (12-5) with one out in the third inning, and Hays connected with two outs in the frame to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead.
Brewers 7, Cubs 0
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings to led Milwaukee.
After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7). One run scored when Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel had a throwing error on Jace Peterson's bunt, and Yelich followed with his 10th homer of the season.
Mets 3, Rockies 0
NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as first-place New York won its third straight.
Starling Marte added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East. New York (82-46) holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988.
Peterson (7-3), recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, scattered four singles and struck out seven in his best start of the season. Adam Ottavino got the last three outs for his second save.
Padres 4, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and San Diego beat Kansas City.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later.
Cardinals 6, Braves 5
ST. LOUIS — Corey Dickerson tied the score with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.
Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals.
Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen (5-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Dickerson singled to shortstop Dansby Swanson, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen then walked O’Neill on five pitches to blow his fifth save in 34 chances.
Twins 3, Giants 2 (10 innings)
MINNEAPOLIS — Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2.
It was the second straight win for Minnesota, which had previously lost six in a row.
Pinch-runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning on second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was intentionally walked before Celestino took four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night.
Athletics 3, Yankees 2 (11 innings)
OAKLAND — Shea Langeliers scored the game-winning run on a throwing error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the 11th inning, and the Oakland Athletics held the New York Yankees to one hit in a 3-2 victory.
With runners on first and second and one out, Chad Pinder hit an apparent double-play grounder to shortstop off Lou Trivino (2-8).
The Yankees got the force at second base but LeMahieu's throw to first was off target, allowing Langeliers to score the run that snapped New York's five-game winning streak.
Guardians 4, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — José Ramírez homered and sparked an eighth-inning comeback with an RBI double, Zach Plesac won for the first time since early June and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Ramírez hit his 26th homer off Seattle starter Luis Castillo in the fourth.
Ramírez then slapped a 101 mph fastball from reliever Andrés Muñoz down the left-field line as part of Cleveland’s three-run eighth.
The big inning started with a walk to Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario’s single. Josh Naylor’s RBI groundout and Andrés Giménez’s sacrifice fly capped the outburst for the Guardians. Cleveland had scored four runs in the first 27 innings of the four-game series, then plated three against one of the top relievers in the American League.
