Mariners 8, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Kyle Seager, Sam Haggerty and Ty France each had three hits, leading Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
Royals 2, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and Kansas City took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit.
Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.
Pirates 6, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, sending Trevor Cahill and the Pirates to the victory.
Cahill (1-2) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. It was his longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019.
Cardinals 2, Reds 0
ST. LOUIS — John Gant earned his first victory as a starter since 2018 by throwing six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals sent the Cincinnati Reds to their sixth straight loss, 2-0 on a rainy Saturday.
Brewers 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Brewers held off the Cubs.
Brent Suter (2-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities.
Nationals 7, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Joe Ross tossed six solid innings and helped himself with an RBI single as the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 7-1 on Saturday.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay broke an eighth-inning tie when Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio let a grounder go between his legs, and the Rays went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3 on Saturday night.
Yankees 2, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered off Cleveland’s Cy Young winner in the fifth inning, giving the Yankees a 2-1 win over the Indians.
Athletics 7, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Oakland won its 13th straight game, building a big lead early and beating Baltimore.
This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988, then set an American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.
Matt Olson and Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Oakland, which has won nine in row against the Orioles dating to 2019.
White Sox 2, Rangers 1
CHICAGO — Nick Madrigal doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Liam Hendriks allowed a tying homer in the top half, and Chicago recovered to beat Texas.
Luis Robert led off the White Sox ninth with an infield single. Rookie phenom Yermín Mercedes was intentionally walked before Madrigal delivered the winning hit to right field off John King (2-1) with two outs.
Willie Calhoun hit his first homer of the season off Hendriks (1-0) to right-center to tie the game.
Arizona at Atlanta, postponed
ATLANTA — The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Saturday night was postponed due to inclement weather.
Phillies 7, Rockies 5
DENVER — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola, sending Philadelphia past Colorado.
Nola (2-1) allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.
Héctor Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances.
Marlins 5, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Jesus Aguilar snapped a tie with a two-run homer to spark a four-run ninth inning and Miami beat San Francisco.
Aguilar lined an 0-1 pitch from Gregory Santos (0-1) into the left-center stands after Magneuris Sierra’s leadoff walk to give Miami a 3-1 lead.
Jon Berti also went deep and Corey Dickerson added two hits for the Marlins, including an RBI triple in the ninth.
Dodgers 5, Padres 4
LOS ANGELES — Corey Seager's two-run single in the sixth inning provided the go-ahead runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame another two-homer night by Fernando Tatis Jr. to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday.
San Diego threatened in the ninth, putting the potential tying run in scoring position with one out, but Kenley Jansen retired Tatis on a grounder and struck out Trent Grisham for his fifth save.
The NL West rivals have split six meetings this season, with the Padres winning the previous three.
San Diego took a 3-2 lead after Tatis led off the sixth with a shot to center field off Trevor Bauer, ending a run of 11 straight batters set down by the right-hander. Tatis is the first opposing player to have multi-homer games on consecutive nights at Dodger Stadium since San Francisco slugger Barry Bonds in 2002.
