Tigers 1, Twins 0, 1st game
Tigers 5, Twins 4, 2nd game
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday for a doubleheader sweep.
The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth.
But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.
Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a 1-0 victory. Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth, and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.
“Obviously, we needed our bullpen to pitch well and I think they wanted to prove something,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “All three guys came in and were great.”
The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. They swept a four-game home series from Detroit prior to the All-Star break.
“If you look at what both teams did offensively today through seven innings of play, they’re probably not the types of at-bats we’re used to seeing from some of these guys lately,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ll bet some of that is from five days off.”
Akil Baddoo hit a three-run triple for Detroit in the second game. Tyler Alexander gave up two runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs for Minnesota. Nelson Cruz had two hits and drove in a run.
Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.
Minnesota scored a two-out run in the first on Donaldson’s RBI single. The Tigers grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second on Baddoo’s two-out triple to right-center.
Donaldson led off the fourth with his 14th homer, and Cruz’s bases-loaded infield single tied it at 3 in the fifth.
Indians 3, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland for its fourth win in five games
Cal Quantrill (2-2) threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Austin Hedges had two hits.
Oakland starter Frankie Montas (8-8) struck out seven in six innings. He walked one and allowed two runs and six hits.
Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Willson Contreras capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer. Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.
Braves 9, Rays 0
ATLANTA — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 on Saturday night.
Fried (7-5) did not allow a baserunner to reach second. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts. Fried’s career-high three hits included the two-run double in a six-run fourth inning.
Pederson, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, hit leadoff and started in right field, filling roles held by Ronald Acuña Jr. before his season-ending knee injury on July 10.
Before the game, Pederson said Acuña is “probably one of the best leadoff hitters in the game. I’m not going to fill that role, but I’m going to do what I do and hopefully help this team win some games.”
Pederson had two hits, including an infield single to a vacant third base against the Rays’ defensive shift in the eighth.
Pederson’s homer landed in the Braves’ bullpen behind the right-center wall. It was the highlight of a six-run fourth inning off Rays left-hander Josh Fleming (7-5).
San Diego at Washington, suspended
WASHINGTON — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park.
Two people were shot, according to a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium.
Washington police later tweeted that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”
The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.
Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third base side for safety.
The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.
Texas vs. Toronto at Buffalo, ppd., rain.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The game between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was postponed because of rain.
It will be made up as part of an afternoon doubleheader Sunday, with both games scheduled for seven innings. The Rangers said left-hander Kolby Allard will start the opener, followed by Mike Foltynewicz. The Blue Jays will have left-handers work both games, with Hyun Jin Ryu taking the mound for the opener and Steven Matz working the nightcap.
Cardinals 3, Giants 1
ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat San Francisco 3-1, snapping the Giants’ five-game winning streak.
Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his last 21 innings, covering three starts. The South Korean-born left-hander was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the United States.
Marlins 2, Phillies 2, suspended
PHILADELPHIA — The game between Miami and Philadelphia was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning.
The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.
The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role.
Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right, and Jesús Aguilar followed by driving an 85 mph changeup into the seats in left field.
Rain halted the game in the top of the 10th.
Pirates 9, Mets 7
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz rallied Pittsburgh over stunned New York.
Trailing 6-0, the Pirates scored all their runs in the final two innings – five in the eighth and four in the ninth. Stallings got his sixth career game-ending RBI.
J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings.
Orioles 8, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and Baltimore ended a five-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.
The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead.
Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs. He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and seven hits with four strikeouts. Paul Fry (3-3) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win.
Chicago White Sox 10, Astros 1
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and Chicago beat Houston in a matchup of AL division leaders.
Tim Anderson (three hits), Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros.
Giolito (8-6) struck out eight and walked none while throwing 107 pitches in his fifth career complete game. After Michael Brantley doubled with one out in the first, Giolito retired 22 in a row before Abraham Toro connected with two outs in the eighth.
L.A. Dodgers 9, Rockies 2
COLORADO — Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and Los Angeles won its fourth straight.
Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs.
Walker Buehler (10-1) pitched seven strong innings to reach double digits in wins. He set down the last 13 batters he faced after yielding a double with two outs to Ryan McMahon in the bottom of the third.
A.J. Pollock also homered, and Justin Turner hit a two-run double in the ninth ahead of Muncy’s second homer of the night, off reliever Zac Rosscup.
McMahon had a run-scoring double and starter Kyle Freeland had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.
Kyle Freeland (1-4) went six innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out four.
Brewers 7, Reds 4 (11)
CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati to widen its lead in the NL Central.
The Reds loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, but with an empty bench, manager David Bell sent pitcher Wade Miley up to pinch hit for reliever Ryan Hendrix. He grounded out to second to end the game.
Milwaukee opened this series with two straight wins to take a six-game lead in the division.
Jandel Gustave (1-0), the sixth Milwaukee reliever, pitched the last two innings for the win. Sean Doolittle (3-1) took the loss.
Yankees 3, Red Sox 1, 6 innings
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and New York beat Boston in a game called after six innings because of heavy rain.
Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura (4-1) as the Yankees beat the rival Red Sox for the first time in eight meetings this year.
Cole (10-4) allowed one run and five hits in a six-inning complete game. It was his seventh double-digit strikeout game this season.
DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who were blanked in the first 13 innings of the series.
Angels 9, Mariners 4
ANAHEIM — David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs, and Taylor Ward homered and drove in three runs in Los Angeles’ victory over Seattle.
Alex Cobb (7-3) yielded five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Jack Mayfield and Taylor Ward (three hits) also homered for the Angels.
Fletcher’s hit broke a tie with Rod Carew’s 25-game streak in 1982. Only Garret Anderson’s 28-game string in 1998 is ahead of him in Angels history. Fletcher’s streak is the longest in the majors since Wilson Ramos’ 26-game streak in 2019.
Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer off Alex Claudio in the ninth for Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.