Yankees 7, Twins 1
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Yankees to their season-high ninth straight win.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double during New York’s five-run fifth, helping the Yankees move to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Cole (12-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked one.
Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears. The 27-year-old journeyman has been staying with his parents since being promoted from Triple-A on July 9.
Rays 8, White Sox 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.
Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.
The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.
José Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which rallied for a 7-5 victory in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Eloy Jiménez drove in two runs.
Royals 4, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, leading Kansas City to the victory.
Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run.
Bubic (4-6) was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.
The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.
Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0
TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings for Toronto, and Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien homered.
Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.
Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits in his first win since Aug. 3. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.
Cabrera struck out swinging for the final out as the Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games.
Detroit right-hander Wily Peralta (3-3) permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.
Giants 6, Athletics 5
OAKLAND — Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping San Francisco rally for the win.
Brandon Belt drew a one-out walk against Lou Trivino (5-5) and was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski. Wade followed with his 16th homer, a towering drive to right on a 1-1 pitch.
Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf also homered for San Francisco, which trailed 5-2 after six innings. The Giants (79-44) stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the charging Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.
Tyler Rogers (4-1) got the win. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 27th save.
Astros 15, Mariners 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer, powering Houston to the runaway victory.
Jose Altuve added a season-best four hits to help the Astros to their third straight win after losing four in a row. The AL West-leading Astros improved to 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season.
Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi (6-6) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
Mitch Haniger hit his 28th homer for Seattle. Rookie Logan Gilbert (5-5) was tagged for nine runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Brewers 9, Nationals 6
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich homered twice and drove in six runs, powering Milwaukee to the win.
Yelich hit a solo homer in the first, an RBI single in the fifth and a grand slam in the eighth. Devin Williams (7-1) worked the eighth for the win, and Josh Hader got three outs for his 25th save.
Yelich’s slam gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Washington scored two in the ninth, but left the bases loaded.
Reds 7, Marlins 4
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Saturday night.
Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
Castellanos drove in Naquin with his 22nd homer in the first. He added a run-scoring groundout during the Reds’ four-run sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.
Braves 5, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead for good with a homer in the fifth inning, and the Braves stretched their winning streak to eight games by beating Baltimore 5-4 Saturday night, the Orioles’ 17th consecutive defeat.
Joc Pederson also homered for the Braves, who have won 15 of 17 to take over first place in the NL East. Atlanta has peeled off 12 straight road wins, a single-season franchise record and the longest run in the majors since Cleveland won 14 in a row in 2017.
The Braves overcame four solo home runs by Baltimore, including two by Anthony Santander. The Orioles’ skid is their second-longest since the team came to Baltimore in 1954, behind the 0-21 start to the 1988 season.
Rangers 10, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles, and the Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors’ few wins since the All-Star break at 7-25. Andy Ibáñez and Adolis Garcia each had two of Texas’ season-high seven doubles.
Lyles (6-10) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his 50th career win. He came in 0-5 with a 7.46 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break.
Kiké Hernández had an RBI single for the Red Sox, who committed a season-high five errors, had two wild pitches and two baserunners cut down. Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) got the loss.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered for Pittsburgh, and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single.
Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits in the Pirates’ 12-hit attack.
Chasen Shreve (2-1) pitched to one batter in the sixth, striking out Matt Carpenter. David Bednar gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, but got the next three batters to earn his first save.
Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2
DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.
Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had three hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who lost their seventh in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field.
The Rockies registered their 12th win this season in their final at-bat while extending their overall winning streak to five and home winning streak to nine.
Charlie Blackmon singled off J.B. Wendelken (2-2) to start the ninth. Trevor Story and C.J. Cron struck out before Ryan McMahon hit a high bouncer for an infield single, bringing up Diaz. During a 10-pitch at-bat, Diaz fouled off five pitches before connecting for his dramatic homer, sending the ball into the left field bleachers for his third career game-ending hit and second homer.
Daniel Bard (7-5) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.
Padres 4, Phillies 3 (10)
SAN DIEGO — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia's Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night.
Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.
Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss.
Nola, who didn't figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, and two hits with 11 strikeouts. He threw 117 pitches (76 strikes), tying his highest number of pitches in an outing in his career (July 2, 2019, at Atlanta).
Nola also led off the eighth inning with a double to the right-center field gap off Padres reliever Daniel Hudson with the scored 1-1. With the bases loaded, Nola scored after being forced home when Didi Gregorius was hit by a pitch by Padres reliever Tim Hill.
Hill was replaced by Austin Adams, who let in another run when he hit Brad Miller, scoring Jean Segura, to give Philadelphia a 3-1 lead.
San Diego’s win ended a four-game losing streak and keeps the Padres tied with the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.