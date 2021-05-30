Pirates 7, Rockies 0, 1st game
Pirates 4, Rockies 0, 2nd game
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts, and the Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to sweep a doubleheader Saturday.
After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener 7-0 and end Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive.
Rays 5, Phillies 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
Brewers 4, Nationals 1, 1st game
Brewers 6, Nationals 2, 2nd game
WASHINGTON — Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and Milwaukee swept a doubleheader from Washington.
Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice.
Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings. Milwaukee (27-25) is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13.
The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are in last place in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season.
Brent Suter (5-3) struck out two in one inning of relief for the win.
Daniel Hudson (3-1) took the loss.
Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits in the first game, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues.
Twins 6, Royals 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins hung on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.
White Sox 7, Orioles 4, 1st game
White Sox 3, Orioles 1, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.
In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.
Cubs 10, Reds 2
CHICAGO — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.
Red Sox 3, Marlins 1
BOSTON — Playing their first game in a rejuvenated Fenway Park since the state dropped limits on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 3-1.
Padres 11, Astros 8 (12)
HOUSTON — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8 on Saturday night.
Tigers 6, Yankees 1
DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Saturday.
Mets 13, Braves 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York won its fourth straight as word spread that Atlanta star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested.
Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia.
Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Tyler O'Neill homered for a third straight game, Yadier Molina had three RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals won 7-4 on Saturday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 13 games in a row.
The Diamondbacks are stuck in their longest losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 14 consecutive games in 2004. Arizona lost 111 games that season, and this year is quickly trending in a similar direction. The team’s 18-35 record is the worst in the National League.
O'Neill has been on a roll since Thursday, when he returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in his left middle finger. The 25-year-old outfielder added two doubles and finished with three RBIs. He also made a diving catch in left that saved a run in the fourth inning.
Mariners 3, Rangers 2
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and Seattle sent Texas to its 11th straight road loss.
The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in April and May 1982.
Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth.
Daniel Zamora (1-0), Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Montero earned his seventh save.
Toronto at Cleveland, postponed
